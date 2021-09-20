Fundamental changes needed at United Nations summit to tackle global food insecurity

A market vendor sells produce at Victoria Market in Port Victoria, Seychelles. Credit: UN Women / Ryan Brown

BRIGHTON, UK, Sep 20 (IPS) – COVID-19 has exposed numerous fractures in global food systems that are leaving millions of people food insecure. Like many policy failures in the face of COVID, the repercussions of food system failures are experienced by rich and poor countries alike, with the poorest and most marginalized paying the highest price.

To be clear, while the number of undernourished people remains shamefully high, this is a food crisis that is not just about hunger or famine. There is also a silent and growing crisis of about 38.9 million children in the world affected by overweight and in too many cases, these children become adults confronted with a poor diet and chronic diseases associated with obesity (diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers, etc.).

Alongside this double burden of malnutrition, there is a third crisis – climate change – of which food and agriculture are a major problem. donor while being vulnerable to its impacts, thus further threatening food security.

The United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit on September 23, 2021 was designed (in UN lingo) to develop fair, healthy and sustainable responses to ensure that “no one is left behind” as we “build back better” from COVID-19.

Forty-one thousand people have participated in Summit dialogues but the process was marred by continuous criticism, especially for its insufficient attention to human rights, the sovereignty of indigenous peoples over their own food systems, and workers’ rights throughout the food system.

More than anything, critics of the Summit focused on its inclusion of “Big Food,” including names like PepsiCo who were invited to “fireside conversations” as part of the. Pre-Summit in Rome.

Of course, food businesses are an essential part of the food system. Indeed, if the Summit had first engaged in an analysis of the root causes of the problems which contributed to thesynergistic epidemic) – undernutrition, obesity and climate change – all of the issues the Summit claims to address – corporate concentration, neglect and unbridled power would have been identified as the main cause of political inertia.

There is no doubt that companies will have to transform radically in the context of the changes called for by the Summit. But they won’t do it on their own, and they certainly won’t do it in cozy fireside conversations.

Yes, this will require dialogue, but the record to date is poor. In many global and national spaces, rather than ‘being part of the conversation’, it is widely documented academic evidence big food companies trying to shape the results in their best interests: towards voluntary measures and empty promises, away from regulation (such as labels on the front of packages) and taxation (such as taxes on soda) which have been shown to be the most effective in minimizing damage from unhealthy, highly and ultra-processed foods.

Discussions on these issues, as well as the environmental impacts of these products, were minimized as part of the Summit process. Was it to avoid Big Food’s discomfort in discussing the most unhealthy and unsustainable foods?

United Nations organizations and their staff are well aware of these issues, but have been forced to ‘sit down’ with companies that they know are more interested in creating shareholder value than in contributing to their interests. sustainability and public health.

These companies have a history of unethical marketing unhealthy foods for children, or persuade poor mothers not to breastfeed. Fortunately, there are conflict of interest rules and protocols that protect the day-to-day work of United Nations organizations so that they can fulfill their public mandate without such unethical interference.

As part of our own contribution to the planning of the Summit and to help it overcome such criticisms, two of us led an ad hoc committee focused on our ownprinciples of engagement‘. We have also written to the UN Secretary-General and the Summit leadership to suggest that the Summit simply follow the UN’s own conflict of interest rules and be transparent about who participated in shaping the processes of the Summit. Summit and why.

Our letter was originally signed by 100 individuals and international organizations on five continents, ranging from food disease activists in Ghana to organizations such as Save the Children and researchers at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

The UN’s own special rapporteur on the right to food was an early supporter and 40 more signatories were added recently when we reopened the letter due to popular demand, including the American Heart Association. and a co-author of this opinion piece, the former Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (now Director General of the Brazil Zero Hunger Institute).

But from the leadership of the summit itself, nothing in response.

You may wonder who really cares about these UN summits? We are doing it and everyone should be doing it too. Such summits pave the way for national action, they define the future modes of financing the United Nations and bilateral aid organizations, they generate decades of debate on the issues raised and, if not well designed, they provide nice sound coverage to the status quo.

Behind the multiple fights that have raged in the privileged world of these global debates, there are real issues that will play out in multiple ways in each country faced with global food and climate emergencies and the inequalities that caused them, made them difficult. all the more believed by the COVID pandemic.

What we saw ahead of this week’s summit is a lot of “nutri-washAnd thousands of proposals reflecting the voices of well-nourished people and few (if any) proposals to end hunger and other forms of malnutrition as a political priority for governments around the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ final speech could be a turning point in changing that, but not if he chooses to cover up sensitivities when addressing contentious issues, as leaders are accustomed to doing. of ONU.

If you haven’t yet, get involved, even after the September 23 Summit. This battle will rage in your own country as it grapples with these multiple food and climate crises and as policymakers face many influences on policy directions in response. All future United Nations processes should be governed by a simple set of rules established by the precedent of United Nations organizations and past international summits where conflicts of interest have been taken seriously. This will set the standard for national debates around the world, where the real work begins.

Nick nisbett is a senior researcher at the Institute of Development Studies; Lesli Hoey associate professor of urban and regional planning at the University of Michigan; and Graziano da Silva is the former Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Director General of the Zero Hunger Institute. Nick Nisbett is based in Brighton, UK, Lesli Hoey in Michigan, USA and Graziano da Silva in Campinas, SP Brazil.

Footnote: The United Nations Food Systems Summit, due to take place on Thursday, September 23, will be a fully virtual event during the United Nations General Assembly’s High-Level Week.

According to the UN, the summit “will serve as a historic opportunity for all to harness the power of food systems to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and get us back on track to meet the 17 development goals. sustainable (SDG). ) by 2030.

