Fund nature-based solutions to the wrath of quiet natures – Experts

Glasgow, November 05 (IPS) – Climate change experts and leaders from Commonwealth member states have joined calls to accelerate climate finance for nature-based solutions to halt the rate of climate change, degradation land and biodiversity loss.

Prominent in the global climate discussions of COP26 at a high-level event organized by the Commonwealth Secretariat, in collaboration with the governments of Zambia and Namibia, speakers stressed that at the heart of the nature-based solutions approach lies human survival and well-being.

Title “Accelerating Climate Finance for Nature-Based Solutions – Climate, Land and Biodiversity Targets”, participants learned that nature-based solutions play a critical role in stopping and reversing unprecedented loss of ecosystems while building resilience against climate change.

Patricia Scotland, the general secretary of the Commonwealth, hailed nature-based solutions as an effective and immediate remedy to pressing societal and development challenges.

“Many societal changes and challenges are now before us, and we are currently facing them with boldness and courage. They affect human health, climate change, loss of biodiversity, food and water security and environmental degradation not only on our lands but in our oceans, ”said Scotland.

“They are all linked to the state and functioning of the natural environment. So, multi-impact scenarios, like the ones the world has seen over the past two years, have sadly shown us what happens when this inextricable link is broken.

The high-level group included representatives from the governments of Zambia, Namibia, Seychelles and Australia. It was followed by a second panel discussion with partner organizations, including the Green Climate Fund, the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Development Bank of Rwanda and the Mauritius Climate Change Department.

Nature-based solutions, the panelists said, involve actions that sustainably protect, manage and restore all ecosystems, including oceans and forests. In this regard, sustainable land management, for example, is a priority to combat land degradation and promote climate resilient land use.

In this context, discussions focused on identifying gaps, challenges and solutions to advance sustainable financing mechanisms around nature-based solutions for climate action.

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Scotland has expressed concerns about the impact of climate change on exacerbating super storms, such as this 2019 event that took a heavy human toll. Credit: Commonwealth

Australia was the first country to contribute to the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Center. In a statement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to advancing nature-based solutions.

Morrison said Australians understand the need to act on climate change and achieve the net zero goal by 2050, and the country has a plan to do so, and nature-based solutions are a part of it. essential to this plan.

He highlighted the significant benefits of adopting nature-based solutions, such as achieving net zero value within a defined time frame, increasing agricultural productivity, protecting biodiversity and supporting communities. and employment opportunities.

Namibia’s Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Penomwenyo Shifeta said Namibia was not far away because the southern African nation was implementing an interconnected approach to land management, climate change and the conservation of biodiversity.

“Namibia has so far accumulated important knowledge and experience from ongoing projects and initiatives that can be scaled up to build resilience at community and ecosystem level,” he said.

Scotland said it was time to act – especially in light of the recent contribution of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group 1 to the Sixth Assessment Report, which “provides further compelling evidence of the immense threat we all face.”

She also spoke of the 2021 Emissions Gap report “released last week and is another thunderous reminder of the need for urgent action to reduce emissions.”

In this regard, the high-level panel underscored the urgent need to deploy a range of sustainable solutions for the benefit of people and the planet.

One approach, Scotland said, is to use nature-based solutions, which provide a cost-effective way to simultaneously tackle the interrelated crisis of climate, biodiversity and land degradation.

Scotland has said this is particularly critical in the COVID-19 pandemic as the world struggles to adopt blue and green recovery strategies.

Speakers called for coordinated and urgent action to boost biodiversity conservation, reduce land degradation and strengthen land-based climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts through sustainable development.

Participants learned that climate change amplifies biodiversity loss and land degradation. Although nature-based solutions are gaining visibility and traction in Commonwealth countries, there is still not enough adoption and, in particular, not enough funding to quell nature’s wrath.

Experts from the Commonwealth Secretariat say estimates show that $ 133 billion a year is spent on nature-based solutions, which is 86 percent public funding and 14 percent private sector funding.

This is well below the annual investment required to achieve the cross-cutting objectives of the three objectives of the Rio Convention on biodiversity, climate change and desertification.

To achieve these goals, estimates show that up to $ 8,100 billion in investments in nature-based solutions were required, which represents $ 536 billion in funding each year.

According to experts in a recent UN report titled “The state of finances for nature”, reaching an annual funding target of $ 536 billion translates into a tripling of investments by 2030 and a quadruple by 2050.

Experts in climate finance, it is possible and that these estimates are profitable. Benefits include the ability of nations to meet human needs such as food and water security and to accelerate long-term social and economic development.

For example, nature-based solutions can positively contribute 37% of the mitigation effort required until 2030 to keep temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius. These are mainly the agriculture, forestry and land use sectors, according to 2019 estimates from the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Nonetheless, there are critical steps in the right direction. In addition to Australia, the UK and the current Chairman of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting have pledged at least £ 3 billion of its international climate finance to climate-based solutions. nature.

As part of the proposed Call to Action for Living Lands, the Commonwealth Secretariat has already helped its member states mobilize more than $ 44 million in climate finance, including nature-based finance.

When the curtains fall on the COP26 summit, experts say that protecting communities and natural habitats through concerted efforts to protect and restore ecosystems will be one of the key goals.

