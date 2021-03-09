Fully vaccinated people in the United States now have more advice from the CDC on activities. This does not yet include travel.

Airlines for America, an industry organization, argued that planes pose a very low risk of virus transmission due to high-end cabin ventilation systems, strict disinfection practices, and strict rules requiring airplanes passengers wear masks. The industry has also argued that it plays a vital economic role and that further travel restrictions could hamper the recovery.

“We remain convinced that this layered approach significantly reduces the risk and we are encouraged that science continues to confirm that there is a very low risk of virus transmission on board airplanes,” he added. . the group said.

The first stimulus bill promulgated almost a year ago, including $ 50 billion in the form of grants and loans to support airline industry, which has been hampered by the pandemic. In December, Congress approved an additional $ 15 billion in grants to keep airline workers employed. The relief bill adopted by the Senate Saturday, includes $ 14 billion more for airlines, a measure applauded by industry.

In a letter to President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator on Monday, Jeffrey D. that could be used to safely and consistently check test results or immunization status. These directions could also bring benefits beyond aviation, they argued.

“This could encourage a more widespread adoption of verification processes for vaccination tests and records, from sports arenas and restaurants, to business meetings, theme parks, etc.,” the group wrote.

Ms Psaki told Tuesday’s briefing that the Biden administration welcomed “ideas that will come from the private sector and non-profit organizations” on how people could demonstrate they are vaccinated. , but that “our goal for the federal government is to attract more people. vaccinated, and that’s where we think we can make the best use of our resources.”

Currently, the Biden administration is forcing people to travel in the USA from another country to have a negative viral test. At one point This year, administration officials were considering a similar requirement for domestic travel, a move the airline industry rejected, saying it was unnecessarily restrictive and would hurt an already struggling industry. The CDC said so in February did not recommend test for domestic travel “for the moment”.

