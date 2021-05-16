World

Full-scale military campaign will take time: Prime Minister of Israel – Times of India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP, file photo)

GAZA CITY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the military campaign is continuing “at full speed” and “will take time” despite a growing number of deaths in the fighting between Israel and Palestinian activists in the Gaza strip.
In a televised speech, Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel “wants to impose a heavy price” on Hamas and “restore peace and security and re-establish deterrence” after nearly a week of fighting.

