‘Full of lies’: Iran criticizes Israeli PM’s speech at UN

Tehran, Iran – Iran has responded to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly, accusing him of trying to spread the “phobia of Iran” and clean up Israel’s actions in the region.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, said in a tweet Tuesday that Bennett’s speech was “full of lies.”

“This regime is not in a position to discuss our [nuclear] program when he has hundreds of nuclear warheads, ”he wrote, adding that Bennett’s failure to mention Palestine in his speech“ illustrates a determination to deprive the rights of the Palestinians ”.

Iran’s phobia is rampant at the UN. The speech of the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime was full of lies about Iran. This regime is unable to discuss our peaceful program when it has hundreds of nuclear warheads. And his silence on Palestine illustrates a determination to deprive the Palestinians of their rights. – Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) September 27, 2021

In his speech on the last day of the UNGA on Monday, the Israeli prime minister lambasted Iran’s regional activities and its support for anti-Israel movements, saying Iran wanted to dominate the region “under a nuclear umbrella”.

Bennett claimed that Iran’s nuclear program has reached a “watershed moment” and that “all red lines” have been crossed as the country enriches uranium to 60% and the International Agency’s safeguards agreements atomic energy (IAEA) are “violated”.

Meanwhile, he called Israel a “beacon in a rough sea” that wants democracy and freedom, and wants to build a better world.

In a statement, the Iranian mission to the UN called Bennett’s claims “baseless” and said he was making a deceptive attempt to portray Israel in an innocent light.

“Its malicious purpose is clear: to cover all of the expansionist and destabilizing policies of the Israeli regime and its criminal behavior in the region over the past seven decades,” he said.

It was then that, according to the statement, Israel was an occupying state and transformed the Gaza Strip into the largest open-air prison in the world, while Israeli leaders engaged in “terrorist activities” throughout the region. .

The Iranian mission also criticized Israel for its continued refusal to adhere to nuclear non-proliferation treaties while allegedly accumulating conventional and nuclear weapons.

The latest standoff between regional arch enemies comes as world powers party to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal attempt to restore the historic agreement – despite fierce opposition from Israel – which former US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018.

Six rounds of talks to revive the July 20 deal, and Iran has said it will return to Vienna for talks “very soon.” But many uncertainties remain on the way forward to reach an agreement that would lift punitive sanctions against Iran, and once again curb the nuclear program it says is strictly peaceful.

Iran and the world nuclear watchdog clashed Sunday over a disagreement over a joint statement they reached an agreement in Tehran earlier this month.

The IAEA said Iran has provided access to all sites necessary for maintaining surveillance equipment and replacing their memory cards – except for a centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj.

Iran said the site in question was never subject to the deal because it was targeted by a sabotage attack in June blamed on Israel, and security and judicial investigations are ongoing.

Russia’s top official in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said he said at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Monday that this did not constitute a violation of safeguards, but rather a partial implementation of measures of transparency by Iran.

“However, it is important to find a positive solution in the interests of Iran and the JCPOA,” he tweeted, referring to the nuclear deal by its official name.