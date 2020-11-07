FTC could sue Facebook for antitrust violations by end of November

the since a long time lawsuit is expected to accuse Facebook of using acquisitions and data control to stifle competition. This will not necessarily force the company to offload Instagram or WhatsApp. These are options, however, when officials argued that a lot has changed since the FTC slapped Facebook with a confidentiality order in 2012. In addition to its major purchases, Facebook paid a fine of $ 5 billion for allegedly violating the FTC order due to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

There are talk of a looming lawsuit as the U.S. government cracks down on other tech giants, including a DOJ lawsuit against Google.

It is not clear whether a Facebook-focused lawsuit would stay on its original track. Now that Joe Biden is set to become the next president, any change in the FTC’s leadership could change the speed and process of lawsuits. It’s no secret that Democrats (including Vice President-elect Kamala Harris) are open to break facebook, and this could be reflected in their antitrust policy.