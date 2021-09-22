From Us the Peoples to our Common Agenda, the United Nations is a work in progress

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (IPS) – When the A Charter was being drafted in the closing days of WWII in 1945, a debate ensued over what its first words should be. Jan Smuts, representative of colonial South Africa, initially suggested that the Charter of the United Nations begin with the words “The High Contracting Parties”.

This would have clearly placed the people the UN was created to serve out of the picture. In the end, an elegant and notably democratic solution was found, to begin the Charter of the United Nations with the words “We, the peoples of the United Nations”. The UN has never deviated from this aspiration in principle despite the political ebb and flow.

In practice, however, this is arguably another matter.

Although people all over the world generally hold positive reviews Regarding the UN, its ability to respond to global crises remains limited by bureaucratic impulses centered on the state and the assertion of narrow interests by powerful countries.

It has worked to the detriment of those seeking help from the international community to alleviate their suffering, most recently in Burundi, Libya, Myanmar, Palestine, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and elsewhere.

The United Nations refugee agency estimates that there are at least 82.4 million people forcibly displaced around the world. Concerned citizens and civil society organizations have long argued that they must have a greater stake in the functioning of the United Nations to enable it to better respond to violent conflicts and man-made disasters.

In 2020, the imperative to make the UN more inclusive in its engagement with relevant stakeholders was recognized in a rare display of unity by the UN General Assembly through the benchmark Declaration to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

All heads of state and government have affirmed that contemporary challenges require cooperation not only across borders but across society as a whole. They pledged to improve the UN and tasked the UN Secretary-General to produce a report on how to respond to current and future challenges.

This September 10, following extensive global consultations, that is exactly what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did, releasing the much-anticipated Our common program report, with a substantial hope that depends on it.

For the thousands of activists and civil society organizations around the world who have dedicated so much time and effort to provide contributions, Our common agenda offers a critical avenue for increasing participation in the UN, in order to improve its efficiency and bring it closer to its founding values.

In particular, the report emphasizes the indivisibility of human rights even as leaders of personality cults and authoritarian regimes undermine the universality of internationally recognized human rights standards and development principles. by misleadingly urging to take into account cultural values ​​and national characteristics.

The report also highlights what it calls a global “infodemic” plaguing the world, in a veiled reference to state-run propaganda and the fabrication of politically timely “facts” by polarizing numbers. He calls for a global code of conduct to promote the integrity of public information.

It is important to note that a new social contract between governments and their citizens is proposed to restore trust, foster equal gender participation and social protection.

A multitude of challenges facing the world, from the ravages of climate change to vaccine nationalism to dysfunctional multilateralism, are identified. In the light of these elements, the report calls for a new embrace of global solidarity and a renewed interest in strengthening partnerships.

The report rightly calls for a greater political voice for the many young people of the world in decisions that affect them and commits to upgrading the position of the United Nations Youth Envoy to a United Nations Office for Youth. youth.

The role of civil society as an integral part of the United Nations ecosystem is recognized. To promote inclusion, all United Nations entities are encouraged to set up civil society focal points if they have not already done so.

But somewhat disappointing, the key demand by dozens of civil society organizations and over 50 states, a people’s champion or civil society representative to stimulate participation across the UN is simply recognized and set aside for future consideration.

This is a lost opportunity as there are far too many inconsistencies in the way the sprawling UN infrastructure engages with active citizens and civil society organizations. A civil society envoy to UN Headquarters would play a critical role in helping all UN forums, agencies and offices to develop good practices in participation and would also act as a liaison between the focal points of the UN. civil society through the UN.

In order to improve the UN, the report shows remarkable foresight in proposing an Envoy for future generations. A “Summit for the Future” is envisaged in two years to forge a global consensus. Citizen involvement – beyond high-level panels and speeches by powerful politicians and famous technocrats – will be crucial for this summit to make sense.

To help the United Nations evolve and face the future, the Secretary-General could consider the creation of a United Nations Global Citizen Initiative. This is an innovative idea whereby a critical mass of people could petition for action on an issue of vital public importance by the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

Significantly, the report argues for a ‘networked, inclusive and effective multilateralism’, the key elements of which are described as cross-pillar coordination at regional and international levels, space for all voices, including civil society. as well as the southern states. , local governments, parliaments, international institutions and the private sector, and achieving results through prioritization of resources and accountability for commitments.

These are ambitious goals, and it is difficult to see how they can be achieved without seriously rethinking the way deliberations are conducted and decisions are made at the UN. Current processes are bureaucratic and highly state-centric, often shielding the UN from the daily struggles and demands of people, including victims of abuse.

There is an urgent need for more imaginative modes of direct representation of people to make the United Nations fit for purpose for the 21st century and beyond. Innovative ideas for setting up citizen panels and a UN Parliamentary Assembly exist but are still wrongly perceived as too ambitious.

The ambition of Our common agenda must now be followed by ambitious transformation actions. We must not forget that the formation of the United Nations in 1945 was a revolutionary achievement. Since then, the United Nations has always been a work in progress. But with persistence and foresight, we can put “We the people” at its heart.

Mandeep Tiwana is responsible for programs at CIVICUS. He is based at the CIVICUS liaison office to the United Nations in New York.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram