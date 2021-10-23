From the ground: Costa Rica leads the way towards a sustainable world

The award also highlights how far Costa Rica has come: in the 1990s, the country had the highest rates of deforestation in the world and less than a quarter of its original forest cover remained, largely due to agricultural expansion and logging.

Since then, policies that encourage sustainable land use practices have proven effective in reversing the decline, and today Costa Rica is one of the only countries in the world to reverse its deforestation, halt the loss. biodiversity and increase forest cover by more than half. its total territory, while increasing economic growth.

