FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

As many as 25,000 children were abducted as soldiers and forced laborers as the Ugandan government waged a civil war with the LRA from the 1980s.

Okello Tito says he was “one of the lucky ones” because he was not kidnapped or killed, even though his family had to flee their house in the middle of the night after the rebels burned it down.

Today, he works as a community leader in northern Uganda, the epicenter of the conflict. Where he spends his time “to calm people down, to negotiate, to find solutions and ways forward”.

© UNICEF / Chulho Hyun In 2004, in northern Uganda, “night commuters” left their homes every night to stay in shelters for fear of children being forcibly abducted by the LRA.

He told his story through an initiative called “Life after conflict»Focused on international justice, which was initiated by the International Penal Court (ICC).

The Hague-based ICC is the world’s first permanent international court to prosecute some of the most heinous crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

On Thursday, the court is due to convict Dominic Ongwen, a former LRA leader who was convicted of 61 counts, between 2002-2005, of crimes against humanity and war crimes, in the context of the conflict in northern Uganda.

