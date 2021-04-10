World

FROM THE FIELD: Solar energy powers COVID-19 treatment

In some of the poorest regions of the world, where there is no access to a reliable electricity grid, the UN is equipping hundreds of health facilities with solar technologies, which allows them to avoid power outages and save lives.

Formerly dependent on expensive and polluting diesel generators, which often do not provide enough electricity, more than 900 health facilities, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, have been fitted with equipment such as solar roofs and batteries. It gave them access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity, while saving money that can be reinvested in health services.

Health establishments benefiting from the Solar for Health initiative supported by the United Nations Development Program make a positive contribution to the deployment of vaccines in their countries: COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines should be stored safely at low temperatures, which can only be achieved where the risk of power failure is low.

