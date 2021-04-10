FROM THE FIELD: Solar energy powers COVID-19 treatment

Formerly dependent on expensive and polluting diesel generators, which often do not provide enough electricity, more than 900 health facilities, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa, have been fitted with equipment such as solar roofs and batteries. It gave them access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity, while saving money that can be reinvested in health services.

Health establishments benefiting from the Solar for Health initiative supported by the United Nations Development Program make a positive contribution to the deployment of vaccines in their countries: COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines should be stored safely at low temperatures, which can only be achieved where the risk of power failure is low.

