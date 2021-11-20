From the field: saving Mongolian musk

The Ensuring Sustainability and Resilience (ENSURE) of Green Landscapes in Mongolia project, integrates biodiversity conservation and sustainable land and forest management, and covers all of Mongolia’s diverse ecological zones, from dry deserts to steppes, boreal forests and alpine mountain ranges.

This involves sharing best practices for the protection and management of globally threatened and iconic wildlife, such as musk deer, including community anti-poaching mobile units, and the implementation of severe penalties for poaching.

