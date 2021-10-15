From the field: eating our way to a healthier planet

UNDP says agricultural food systems can be created in ways that end poverty, end hunger and reduce inequalities. The development agency works with families and farmers around the world to ensure nutritious food reaches those who need it most.

“Reorienting agricultural support to move our agrifood systems in a greener and more sustainable direction can improve both productivity and environmental outcomes,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “It will also improve the livelihoods of the world’s 500 million smallholder farmers – many of them women – by ensuring a level playing field. “

Learn more about The UNDP Fed Up site.