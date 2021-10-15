World

From the field: eating our way to a healthier planet

UNDP / Ngele Ali

Turkana families use irrigated agriculture to grow food during the prolonged drought in Kenya.

  • UN News

The United Nations Food Systems Summit demonstrated the huge imbalances in the way we grow, produce and consume food. But, as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) shows, we can grow and eat sustainably, which is good for us and for the planet.

Women farmers transport their last harvest of rice by bicycle in Huế, Vietnam.

UNDP says agricultural food systems can be created in ways that end poverty, end hunger and reduce inequalities. The development agency works with families and farmers around the world to ensure nutritious food reaches those who need it most.

“Reorienting agricultural support to move our agrifood systems in a greener and more sustainable direction can improve both productivity and environmental outcomes,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “It will also improve the livelihoods of the world’s 500 million smallholder farmers – many of them women – by ensuring a level playing field. “

