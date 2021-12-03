From the field: “climate-smart” development in an uncertain world
Today, when the UN plans initiatives to help vulnerable communities become more resilient, the climate crisis must be part of the equation. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) connects the dots between people and the impacts climate change has on their lives.
Each solution is different and adapted to the needs of each community. From micro-hydropower in Nepal to decentralizing access to water supply systems in Colombia, protecting rural settlements in Rwanda from climate change and developing more integrated national adaptation plans in the country. Bhutan.
As countries strive to reduce their carbon footprints and adapt to climate change, reduce risk and build more resilient societies, significant progress is being made towards a more sustainable future. Find out more here.
© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News
Source link