World

From the field: “climate-smart” development in an uncertain world

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

UNDP

Solar water pump in Nepal

  • UN News

Today, when the UN plans initiatives to help vulnerable communities become more resilient, the climate crisis must be part of the equation. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) connects the dots between people and the impacts climate change has on their lives.

Solar water installation in Ethiopia

Each solution is different and adapted to the needs of each community. From micro-hydropower in Nepal to decentralizing access to water supply systems in Colombia, protecting rural settlements in Rwanda from climate change and developing more integrated national adaptation plans in the country. Bhutan.

As countries strive to reduce their carbon footprints and adapt to climate change, reduce risk and build more resilient societies, significant progress is being made towards a more sustainable future. Find out more here.

© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Brazil orders Bolsonaro investigation to link COVID vaccine to AIDS

2 hours ago

Parents of Michigan shooting suspect arrested, police say

3 hours ago

Russia: Russia prepares offensive in Ukraine with up to 175,000 troops: report – Times of India

4 hours ago

U.S. Secret Service Finds Russia Preparing Ukraine Offensive

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button