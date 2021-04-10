FROM THE FIELD: Bringing hope to people living with HIV in Yemen

After the outbreak of the conflict in Yemen, the United Nations Migration Agency, the IOM-supported Advances in Retroviral Therapy (ART) specialist clinic in the city of Aden was barely able to provide care to people. living with AIDS.

This situation continued for almost three years, until IOM received an urgent request to restore the site. In collaboration with partners, the migration agency was able to rehabilitate the clinic with furniture, air conditioners and information and communication technology (ICT) equipment and now people living with HIV are again receiving care.

