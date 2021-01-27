World
From sunny Florida, Trump casts shadow on Republican Party – Times of India
WASHINGTON: He’s gone, he’s playing golf, but from his palm-fringed Florida hideaway, Donald Asset also prepares revenge.
If many Americans – including perhaps quietly a number of high-profile Republicans – wished Trump to simply disappear in his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, they will be sorely disappointed.
As an impeachment trial begins in Washington, the disgraced ex-president is making it clear to Republican senators that they must remember he is a force majeure.
An announcement on Monday that he was opening “the former president’s office” in his new city reminded them.
“President Trump will always and forever be a champion of the American people,” the statement read.
Senators envision Trump’s fate in the first impeachment trial of a former president and – following last year’s version – the first time a president has been impeached twice.
But Trump – winner of 74 million votes in his loss to Biden on November 3 and supposedly sitting on some $ 70 million in campaign funds – wants Republican senators to consider their own future before they dare to cross paths with him.
At least 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate 50 Democrats for a conviction in his trial. With each passing day, it seems less likely.
On Tuesday, a Republican senator’s motion to declare the lawsuit unconstitutional garnered support from all but five Republicans, the strongest signal to date that a bipartisan conviction died on arrival.
Yes, many Republican lawmakers are furious at Trump’s incitement to a crowd marching on Congress on January 6 in an attempt to disrupt the president’s certification Joe bidenelectoral victory.
But Republicans also want to win back the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and White House in 2024.
And for now at least, being pro-Trump is arguably the best way to do it.
Nearly six in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents believe the party should remain under Trump’s leadership, according to a January poll by the Washington Post-ABC News.
Trump’s main leverage when not in office is to threaten disloyal lawmakers with backing their opponents in the party’s primary votes before the 2022 midterm.
Trump’s endorsement on Monday of his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in his bid to become governor of Arkansas was a first flex in political muscle.
Sanders competes with more senior party officials in the state for high position shooting. But in the race to become Trump’s staunchest sidekick, she is already winning hands down and can expect to reap the rewards.
For those who failed Trump’s purity test, nervous days await.
During the four years of his presidency, Trump has wiped out almost all internal opposition. So he was stung by the wave of criticism over his actions on January 6 and he would like revenge.
Those on the list include the 10 Republicans in the House who voted with Democrats for his impeachment and are now likely to face major challenges.
If senators go further in voting for his conviction, it would trigger an even harsher response from Trump and grassroots Republicans who believe his lie that he was deprived of the election victory.
Responding to reports that Trump was considering founding a right-wing separatist party, adviser Jason Miller told Axios that the ex-president fully supports the Republican Party — for the moment.
“It’s entirely up to Republican senators if this is anything that gets more serious,” he said.
One Republican sensing the tension is Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida.
He loyally attacks the impeachment trial as a “waste of time” and “revenge from the radical left”.
But is it enough?
Rubio did not support Trump’s last-minute attempts to challenge Congressional certification of Biden’s victory, putting him in potential crosshairs.
Speculation rages on that Rubio’s seat could be challenged in the 2022 primary by none other than Ivanka Trump, the ambitious daughter of the ex-president and former White House adviser.
Asked about this scenario by Fox News on Sunday, Rubio looked uncomfortable.
