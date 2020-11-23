From political prisoner to human rights champion – the story of Wai Wai Nu

NEW DELHI, India, November 23 (IPS) – Instead of being intimidated by her seven-year imprisonment, Wai Wai Nu, has grown stronger and more determined to fight for the rights of all, including the Rohingya in her Native Myanmar.

In an exclusive interview with IPS, Wai Wai says her experience in prison made her all the more aware of the need for human rights activism. What kept her going during her years in prison was the desire to help other inmates “have a dream”.

“I feel privileged when I compare myself to other young girls and women I interacted with while I was in prison, ?? Said Wai Wai.

Most of them did not know how corrupt the political system was. I had a dream, a vision, whether I could make it come true or not because of my imprisonment was secondary. I felt I could help them have a dream. ??

The youngest of three siblings, Wai Wai (33), spent seven years as a political prisoner with her family. Imprisoned at only 18 years old, she was forced to give up her education, her daily life. Yet she was released from prison undeterred and is today an inspiration to many women and activists who fight for human rights and dignity in their communities and beyond.

Her family is Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar who faces continued persecution and marginalization by state and non-state actors.

It was his father’s activism that led to his imprisonment. His father, elected to parliament in 1990, was sentenced to 47 years in prison on political grounds. The family was released in 2012.

Wai Wai has received numerous awards for her activism, including the N-Peace Prize in 2014. She was named one of the BBC’s Top 100 Women in the same year and Time magazine named her one of the leaders of the next generation in 2017.

However, she considers her most remarkable achievement to be her ability to emerge as a woman leader in her community and inspire many like her to become agents of change.

“I started my activism at the age of 25. Aside from the many challenges, I encountered patriarchy within my community initially as there were hardly any women in leadership roles. Now I see acceptance from the same community, and I’m proud that I was able to break that stereotype ??.

One achievement that Wai Wai sees as imperative but not tangible is being able to bridge the gap between Myanmar’s Rohingya, who are extremely marginalized and isolated from traditional Myanmar, and the rest of Myanmar and society in general.

?? I am fluent in Burmese, I grew up in the city and I believe that through my activism I was able to break the stereotypes created in part by the media and fight against Islamophobia around my community, which is seen by so many people like alien, ?? Said Wai Wai.

“We (Rohingya) have played an important role in Burma’s history, in its independence, and I want to remind the world that too. Today, many young people see me as someone who has not given up and tell me how my story inspires them to continue to be successful. I appreciate this more than any achievement or award I have ever received. ??

Wai Wai remembers realizing that she needed to help female detainees because of the stigma they experienced during and after their incarceration.

She says she needed to help these women because they suffered a double burden: They suffered the direct consequences of being imprisoned, and beyond the prison walls, their suffering continued.

After serving their prison sentences, most were not accepted into their families, married people were abandoned by their husbands and had to start their lives over.

The fact that most come from poor economic backgrounds only makes their situation worse.

?? I felt I could help resolve this issue. ????

Wai Wai founded the Women ?? s Peace Network in 2012.

She says her father continues to fight for human rights and is inspired by religion despite suffering and facing the consequences of his activism, Wai Wai says he feels “he has a duty to help those who need support. ” He told him that he should face Allah when he dies and that he would like to walk the path of righteousness… I am inspired by his strength and his beliefs in justice and equality, ?? she says.

Wai Wai has been an open advocate for democracy and human rights for all.

While referring to Myanmar’s transition to democracy, she says it worries her that the world is celebrating an imperfect democracy like Myanmar for its own geopolitical or economic gains. Millions of people here still live in a genocide-like situation, and this has the effect of legitimizing a flawed democracy and helping to prolong atrocities and crimes against the country’s most marginalized.

When we talk about democracy, we have to make sure that the human rights of all are protected, that there is political participation of all, that the freedom of expression and assembly is respected, ?? Said Wai Wai.

When a state has marginalized an entire community and made them strangers ?? Where the military has used this transition to democracy as a way to maintain its power: accepting and celebrating it as a successful transition to democracy is like rewarding a state that has not even met the standard. of the basic democratic criterion. ??

Among the many challenges that Wai Wai has faced, one that she must continue to fight is that of others who stereotype and manipulate her to limit her work and activism.

“There are many who want me to talk only about the human rights of my community and who want to limit my ability to contribute to other issues. Yes, I have a responsibility to my community and my people, but that doesn’t stop me from standing up for universal principles like democracy, youth empowerment, and justice and peace in society. ??

Wai Wai Nu is the founder and director of Women ?? s Peace Network and is currently a member of the Center for the Prevention of Genocide, US Holocaust Museum.

Mariya Salim is a member of the IPS UN Bureau

