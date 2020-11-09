From Paraguay to Italy: development at all costs

Jose Luis Coral, farmer practicing family farming in Colombia. Credit: Bibbi Abruzzini, Both Nomads, a multimedia studio based in Brussels

BRUSSELS, November 9 (IPS) – I speak with Gladys and Raúl about civic space in Paraguay, when Raúl suddenly talks to me about fires. Thick smoke reached the capital Asunción where he is based. In October, Paraguay became Dante’s Hell.

Forest fires have broken out across the country, with drought and record temperatures drying up its rivers and land. Most of the fires have concentrated in the vulnerable Chaco region in the west of the country. Although the Amazon receives the most attention, other irreplaceable forests in Latin America are also seriously threatened.

According to Earthside, the dry forests of Gran Chaco are disappearing faster than any other forest on the planet. In 2016, Paraguay had lost a larger area of ​​forest than Switzerland. This trend accelerated again in 2019. That year, every two minutes, a patch of forest the size of a football field was bulldozed.

Raúl sends me a video on WhatsApp of a man burning down land to clear it for cattle breeding. Studies have shown that no commodity in the world is more responsible for deforestation than Paraguayan beef and leather. And what is the main destination for leather? Some of the largest tanneries in Europe in Italy.

During undercover visits, Paraguayan tanneries boasted of supplying leather to several famous car manufacturers, including BMW models and the Range Rover Evoque.

“Everything in Paraguay has to do with the climate crisis. At the moment, the middle class doesn’t seem to be suffering as much, but the reality is that if you live in the large residential neighborhood or in the countryside, just like Covid, the climate crisis doesn’t discriminate, it’s okay with us. affect all“

“We are now seeing it in Paraguay with the extreme fires and droughts. Some of these phenomena were cyclical and normal, but now they are more and more abnormal and deep», Says Gladys. She works at POJOAJU, the NGO platform in Paraguay, with Raul.

“GDP growth does not equate to sustainable development. POJOAJU the name of our organization means manos juntas (joined hands). We want horizontal cooperation, responsible cooperation, with sustainable development at its heart. We don’t need to revive the economy, we need to deconstruct it. ”

Land grabbing and “poorly done development” increase inequalities, have disastrous effects on biodiversity and have a negative impact on the indigenous peoples of Paraguay, the Ayoreo Totobiegosode, whose number includes the last “isolated” peoples d Latin America outside the Amazon.

“Indigenous peoples are essentially wiped out; their usurped lands. We are retreating in terms of the environment, our mountains are burning, we are attacking nature», Explains Raúl.

But this raises even more important questions: who benefits from the current economic and development model? While it is difficult to influence companies operating in Paraguay, some key institutions need to hear our voices: public development banks.

From Europe to the Americas, Asia and Africa, these financial institutions play a crucial role. Nearly 450 state-owned development banks controlling around $ 2 trillion in public money will meet at the Finance in Common summit, to be held in Paris from November 10 to 12.

Activists, civil society and environmental activists are calling for a radical transformation, and a much less “westernized” approach to development finance. Public development banks should not repeat the mistakes of the past, they can be part of the solution.

Development at all costs

But let’s start from the very beginning. Here is the Cambridge dictionary definition. Development: defined as the process in which someone or something grows or changes and bECOMES more Advanced. Yet how many of us seriously question the terms and practices related to “development”?

Growing up in Brussels was a buzzword I often heard, moving smoothly from word to mouth, finding a place right in the meeting rooms of the European bubble. “Development projects”, “development financing”, “development agency”.

Always associated with the idea of ​​progress, of things that inevitably advance. It echoes the evolution and natural progression of humans to higher goals, higher dimensions. It’s related to expansion, exploration, desire for more. The term itself promises something good, something greater. Development at all costs.

Speaking to communities around the world, we see a dichotomy between the dream of development, its definition and its impact. Imagine if your house had to be destroyed for a new road to be built. Wouldn’t you and your community want to have your say before it’s too late?

This issue is related to power, democracy and transparency and it is an issue that touches all of us as citizens – whether we want to admit it or not. We don’t have to look too far. Think about the thousands of Italians fiercely oppose high-speed train project to the French city of Lyon, because they see it as a waste of public funds. You probably have a development project that is affecting – maybe positively, maybe negatively – your community by reading these words.

Questions must be asked: where is the public money going? Who decides what development looks like and why? And finally, what are the alternatives to our current development models?

“The most important thing is to get closer to the reality of people and communities. It is not a question of technological innovation or progress, it is a question of knowingSays Pina Huaman, of ANC, the national NGO platform in Peru.

“I remember being in Lima at the International Monetary Fund meeting and the discussant from Mexico was telling everyone about the Peruvian miracle of economic growth. And the first instinct we had as a civil society working on the ground was to ask ourselves “what miracle are you talking about?””

In the words of Teresa of the Fundación Otras Voces in Argentina, “we have to move from ego to eco, from power over people, to power with people”. We cannot speak of financing for development if it does not meet the needs and demands of climate, gender equality, human rights, indigenous communities and biodiversity.

Being part of the development history of a country, whether in Paraguay, Peru or Italy, carries a great responsibility. We need a dialogue with the communities, not imposition. Few injustices have such widespread repercussions as development has gone wrong.

The other side of development

CODE-NGO, a network of NGOs in the Philippines, has a message for the public development banks meeting in Paris in a few days: put “social development” first.

“Funding for economic development projects is not enough; this is only one side of the coin. Funding infrastructure projects can lead to economic growth, but at what cost to the one planet we live on or to people who may be adversely affected by such projects? We can look at practices that both stimulate economic growth and help our planet and people to live at the same time.

We can build roads that don’t damage ecosystems and we can harness energy sources such as wind and solar power instead of burning fossil fuels that are nearly depleted.», Says Deanie Lyn Ocampo, Deputy Executive Director of CODE-NGO.

In the Philippines, asking for different models of development is risky, with many human rights defenders, journalists, civil society organizations and even local residents being stigmatized and attacked for speaking out. At least 272 conservationists were killed between 2001 and 2019, according to the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, a network of Philippine environmental organizations.

Globally, a recent Forus study carried out in 18 different countries, shows the worrying reality of civil society facing increasingly severe restrictions on its freedom to engage, express itself and be heard.

Highlight often reprehensible development approaches and insist on positive alternatives, society organizations issued a joint statement calling on public development banks to mainstream human rights, divestment from fossil fuels and community-led development into the agenda and outcomes of the Finance in Common summit. Let’s start in a meaningful way with the people most affected by development activities.

If you could ask one thing of public development banks, what would it be? How can we promote new approaches to economic development that prioritize human rights and planetary well-being over financial interests and economic growth? How can public-private partnerships trigger the necessary multiplier effects in communities? How can we create more solid, just, ethical and equitable socio-ecological economies?

We may not have all the answers, but we should at least ask these important questions.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram