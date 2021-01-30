From North Korea to Bury: the Conservative candidate who escaped torture and sex traffickers

North Korean defector Jiyhun Park hopes to become a counselor in Bury. – Andrew Fox

It’s a familiar refrain in British politics that more elected representatives should come from different backgrounds, with more diverse life experiences.

But few could lay claim to such an unusual and painful life as Jihyun Park, the 52-year-old conservative candidate for Bury local council, who spent the first 40 years of her life fleeing the North Korean government.

Her long trip to the UK included leaving her family behind, being smuggled across the Chinese border – twice – by human traffickers, spending years in a forced labor camp as a prisoner and to be sold to the sex slave trade.

Ms. Park, now a human rights activist and refugee, was born in North Hamgyong Province, in the rural north of the country in the late 1960s.

“As a child, I didn’t know what it meant to have a full stomach because we were always hungry,” she says.

“The government totally controlled our freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom of politicians, everything. Life in North Korea was like slavery.

Mrs. Park remembers with pain the North Korean famine, who paralyzed the country in the 1990s after the collapse of the USSR and the end of financial support to the regime.

Official estimates of the number killed are uncertain, but her uncle was among hundreds of thousands of starved to death, as she suspects her father’s death soon after she and her brother decided to try to escape to China.

“Everyone saw dead bodies on the street, their neighbors and family members,” she says.

“I left my sick father alone in the cold dining room. I still don’t know when he died or where his body is.

Ms Park and her brother were smuggled across the mountainous border by sex traffickers, who separated them and sold her to a Chinese farmer, for around £ 500.

Her brother was captured and returned to North Korea. She never saw him again.

For five years, she lived as a housewife in captivity, shielded from the eyes of Chinese authorities, who routinely returned defectors across the border as political prisoners.

After being discovered, she was also sent back to North Korea and imprisoned in a labor camp. “We were treated like animals,” she says.

“We worked without shoes in the mountains and in the agricultural areas, growing corn and beans.

“There were rocks and glass everywhere, so our feet would bleed a lot, and they didn’t care.

Her release came only after a cut on her foot became so badly infected that she could no longer walk.

“They let me go because I couldn’t work. My temperature was 40 degrees and my leg was oozing a yellow liquid, ”she says.

“The swelling was disgusting and the color of my hair and skin changed. I looked inhuman and they said I shouldn’t die in prison – I should die outside.

Ms Park is also a human rights activist – Andrew Fox

But outside the prison gates, and desperate to escape the country and find freedom, Ms. Park contacted another sex trafficking ring and asked them to transport her back to the other side of the city. border in the middle of the night.

After traveling the mountains on her injured leg with a broker, Ms Park got into a taxi and convinced the driver, a Chinese authorities spy, that she had been injured while hiking.

The driver decided not to report them to the police, giving up a nice reward, and allowed them to continue their journey.

Realizing that his life had been saved by the woman he was planning to sell into slavery in China, the trafficker set her free.

“He said I saved him and his family, who were still in North Korea. So this time he saved me, ”she said.

Now free in China but trying to leave the country, Ms Park met the love of her life during a failed escape attempt across the Mongolian border.

“There was a two-meter-high fence and Chinese police patrolled the border area,” she explains.

“I saw a police car right in front of me and I was really scared of being caught.

“But this man, who had already crossed the border and couldn’t find me, came back to save me.

“He saved me and after that I fell in love with him.

Ms Park enlisted the help of a Korean-American pastor for her and this man – now her husband – to seek refuge in Europe through the United Nations. In January 2008, they arrived in Britain, ready to start a new life.

But for a woman who had spent her life in captivity, the difference was striking.

“I arrived at Heathrow and was shocked,” she recalls.

“I had learned the history of England when I was in North Korea, and I learned that men always wore hats and women wore dresses. I had imagined it was a truly romantic country.

“But when I arrived, people were wearing the same thing as us – pants and jeans, the same as Asian styles.”

Ms. Park began working on human rights and advocacy for North Korean defectors, armed with English skills and a GCSE math qualification.

She is now preparing her campaign for the local elections in May, when she runs as a Conservative candidate in Bury, Greater Manchester.

So, after a life of fleeing from dictators, sex trafficking rings and political imprisonment, why does Jihyun want to spend her life as a free woman in local politics?

“The past year has been really tough for people all over the world,” she says.

“Every day I sit and hear how many people have died from Covid. It is really painful for me, because I have seen the corpses piled up in North Korea before.

Ms. Park says locals “need someone to listen to their voice” and describes the Conservative Party as a beacon of “freedom, justice and a happy family life.”

But avoiding the question of whether she would one day consider running as a Member of Parliament, she describes the role of councilor as less of a politician and more of a “community leader”.

“When I arrived in the UK, the British helped and welcomed me, and I will always be grateful to them,” she says.

“They gave me challenges and opportunities, and a new life. “Now I can reimburse the people who helped me.”