From non-aligned to one aligned

LONDON, June 04 (IPS) – June 4, 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the murder of an undisclosed number of Chinese protesters in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. For many years, the Chinese government and its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with characteristic understatement, called it “the June 4 incident.”

It was the CCP extremists who forced the ouster of its secretary general Hu Yaobang, a moderate party that had encouraged democratic reforms, and ultimately ordered a military crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen – perhaps on the darkest day. of the history of the post-revolutionary era. China.

Sri Lankans should recall the central role of the Chinese Communist Party in transforming Tiananmen Square into a gruesome battlefield that has sparked an unprecedented wave of public grief and condemnation from neighboring Hong Kong, in light of the apparent reverence that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seems to be paying to the CCP’s style of governance.

And he has done so more than once, even telling Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, during his visit to Colombo in April, that he hoped to “learn from the experience of governance” of the CCP by poverty reduction and rural revitalization.

While the CCP’s role in poverty reduction can be conceded, the same cannot be said for the elimination of corruption. It was the growing corruption among members of the Chinese government and the Communist Party that sparked the massive student protest, demanded an end to nascent corruption and lack of accountability on the part of the authorities, and collectively called for democratic reform in China’s politically regulated society.

Critics say Sri Lanka’s foreign policy of neutrality and its “India First” statement is just a geopolitical facade.

While President Rajapaksa, who has been invited to China, might understand a thing or two about the CCP’s success in reducing poverty, he does not have much to learn about how to rid society of poverty. other widespread ailments in China – a shame, as such knowledge could help eliminate Sri Lanka’s own political viruses that are causing serious concern not only in Sri Lankan society but also in the region.

From the first years of Sri Lanka’s independence from British rule, Ceylon (as it was then called) had followed a policy of peaceful coexistence, articulated earlier by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the five principles of “Panchaseela”, derived from Thought Buddhism.

It was this Nehruvian Panchaseela that ultimately formed the basis of the foreign policy of most of the newly independent states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, under the banner of non-alignment.

Under Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike, the world’s first female Prime Minister, Ceylon was among the founding members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) when 25 countries met in Belgrade at the first NAM summit in 1961.

It was a foreign policy that most of the governments of Ceylon / Sri Lanka were attached to, with the possible exception of the pro-Western United National Party (UNP) government led by President Junius Richard Jayewardene, who told me cynically said there were only two unaligned countries in the world. : the USA and the USSR. ?

It was 1979 and, ironically, he was then president of NAM after taking over from Sirimavo Bandaranaike, who lost the 1977 general election after hosting the NAM summit in Colombo in 1976.

President Jayewardene was very pro-American. Yet he traveled to communist Cuba, a sworn enemy of the United States, to pass the baton to President Fidel Castro who was hosting the next NAM summit in Havana in 1979.

Then, with the advent of another Rajapaksa, Gotabaya, as president, Sri Lanka’s foreign policy was redefined. He said upon his inauguration in November 2019 that it was now a ‘neutrality’, dropping any reference to the long-standing policy of non-alignment.

Although never clearly defined, for Rajapaksa junior it meant staying away from the conflicts of the great powers. By this time, the Indian Ocean had visibly transformed into a zone of conflict as China’s push on this vital international sea route led to countering responses from other great powers, namely the United States. , Japan, Australia and India.

Additionally, New Delhi saw China’s growing naval and economic presence in the region under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China’s Maritime Silk Road as an intrusion. within its sphere of influence, raising strategic security concerns.

Thus, there was a congruence of interest among other great powers and users of the Indian Ocean to question what was perceived as Beijing’s expansionism, i.e. to assert its own presence in the region and freedom of navigation for all.

Shortly after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India in 2014, he made a radical shift in Indian foreign policy from a “Look East” policy to an “Act East”. This implied a more conscious and determined involvement in Southeast Asia, particularly in ASEAN.

While Modi articulated a “neighborhood first” doctrine, Gotabaya Rajapaksa claimed he was “India first”, perhaps in an attempt to balance the pro-Chinese predilections of the elder Rajapaksa, Mahinda as president. It was during Mahinda’s nine years at the helm, starting in 2005, that bilateral relations were at their peak, perhaps not without reason.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa, with his brother Gotabaya as Secretary of Defense, was at war with the ruthless separatists of the Liberation Tigers of Eelam (LTTE), known as the Tamil Tigers.

The only country at the time ready to help the Rajapaksas defeat the separatists, with substantial financial and weapon support, was China, which it did in May 2009.

Mahinda returned the favor by contracting China for some large infrastructure projects, including the new port of Hambantota in the Deep South, about 15 nautical miles from vital international sea lanes. This port, which now has a 99-year lease with China because Sri Lanka was unable to honor its loan repayments, has proven to be a serious strategic concern for India and other major trading nations. .

Last month, another large Chinese Colombo Port City (CPC) project, some 270 hectares of reclaimed land near the capital’s main port, came to life after the Supreme Court approved the bill establishing of the management committee after the court requested several changes to clauses inconsistent with the constitution.

The CPC, in which Chinese development owns 43 percent of the land (also for 99 years) is intended to be a huge center of investment and business for foreign investors. This prompted the US Ambassador to Colombo, among others, to press the panic button for fear that the CCP would be a source of money laundering and other “dirty” money.

A former minister of the previous government and member of the ruling party, Dr Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, even warned that the port city could well become a “colony” of China, given the exclusion of Sri Lankan entrepreneurs from investing there. , even if they had foreign currency to do so.

Critics of the Rajapaksa government’s policies – including the militarization of the civilian administration and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to rise in the country – say Sri Lanka’s foreign policy of neutrality and its declaration ” India First ”are nothing more than a geopolitical showcase.

They claim this is not supported by facts and is meant to cover up the government’s strong commitments to China. They also point to a press release from the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, following the visit of Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in April, in which President Rajapaksa reportedly told the visiting minister that Sri Lanka “gave prioritizing the development of relations with China and strongly supports China’s positions on issues concerning its fundamental problems ”.

If, by abandoning non-alignment and adopting “neutrality”, Sri Lanka intends to follow an equidistant foreign policy, it has not demonstrated this through its actions. China obviously knows better. In its statement on the Defense Minister’s visit, the Chinese Embassy said, “China appreciates Sri Lanka’s independent and non-aligned foreign policy.”

No wonder many are intrigued by the nomenclature.

Neville de Silva is a seasoned Sri Lankan journalist who held executive positions in Hong Kong at “The Standard” and worked in London for Gemini News Service. He has been a correspondent for foreign media including the “New York Times” and “Le Monde”. Most recently he was Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in London

