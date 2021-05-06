From fish to warships: how a small dispute between Britain and France escalated

LONDON – What started as a relatively obscure dispute over fishing rights quickly transformed into converging British and French warships, while the French authorities threatened to cut electricity this week in Jersey, an island of about 108,000 inhabitants.

To be clear: Britain and France are unlikely to go to war. But the surge is a bizarre chapter in relations between countries and a sign of the continuing difficulties in a post-Brexit world.

For those who are confused by all of this, let yourself be caught up.

I’m not good at geography, please start with the basics.

Jersey is an English-speaking island, about twice the land area of ​​Manhattan, in the English Channel, about 14 miles off the northwest coast of France.