From fish to warships: how a small dispute between Britain and France escalated
LONDON – What started as a relatively obscure dispute over fishing rights quickly transformed into converging British and French warships, while the French authorities threatened to cut electricity this week in Jersey, an island of about 108,000 inhabitants.
To be clear: Britain and France are unlikely to go to war. But the surge is a bizarre chapter in relations between countries and a sign of the continuing difficulties in a post-Brexit world.
For those who are confused by all of this, let yourself be caught up.
I’m not good at geography, please start with the basics.
Jersey is an English-speaking island, about twice the land area of Manhattan, in the English Channel, about 14 miles off the northwest coast of France.
It is not part of the United Kingdom, but is one of the three British Crown Dependencies, along with Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Jersey is autonomous, with its own legislative and judicial power, but the UK is responsible for its defense.
Are France and Britain at war now?
Jersey Foreign Minister Ian Forst said Britain is “absolutely not” going to war with France because of the dispute, according to The Independent.
So why is this such a big deal?
Because jamming warships, raising the slightest specter of military confrontation, is a great reaction to a fishing license conflict.
What led to this?
It all started, like many cases, with Brexit.
For decades, French crews have been fishing in waters near Jersey under long-standing agreements. But last week, as part of a new trade deal created after Britain officially left the European Union in January, Jersey introduced new requirements for French fishing crews, limiting the amount of fishing that they can fish there.
New licenses were issued last week. French officials, accusing Britain of breaking its Brexit deals, were dismayed; an official warned this week that France could cut off power to Jersey, which comes from submarine cables from France.
In protest, French boats threatened to block access to a port near Saint-Hélier, the capital of Jersey. Britain responded on Wednesday by sending in two British Navy ships as a “precautionary measure,” according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office.
Thursday, France deployed two naval patrol boats to “ensure the safety of navigation” as well as “the safety of human life at sea”, according to a spokesperson for the French maritime authorities in charge of the Channel.
It’s a real escalation.
Yes. And the dispute was played out dramatically across much of the UK news media, as the main story featured in several newspapers and websites, even as politically important elections unfolded on Thursday.
The UK fishing industry is of little economic importance, but carries considerable emotional, symbolic and, therefore, political weight and has been a major sticking point in the Brexit negotiations. Many in the industry, who backed Brexit, believing they would win the rights to more fish, felt betrayed when forced to share too many fish caught in UK waters with others .
Some saw theaters as totally unnecessary. Craig Murray, a former British ambassador who said he negotiated the fisheries deal in the early 1990s, was quick on Twitter.
“I can’t believe how stupid it is, on any level, to send gunboats,” he wrote, referring to naval ships.