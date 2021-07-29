From Electric Dreams to Supercharged Reality: The Road Race to a Clean Energy Future

Transportation is believed to be responsible for about a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, and combustion engines are a major cause of poor air quality in urban areas, contributing to asthma and others. respiratory diseases.

Although they have been around for many years, electric vehicles remain a small part of the overall automotive market. However, with growing concern about climate change and some eye-catching commitments from governments and automakers, which include plans to ban or end production of combustion engines in the coming decades, it could be on the verge of to change.

Formula E is to date the only sport to be certified net zero carbon since its inception, and those associated with the championship are committed to tackling the climate crisis by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

In July, UN News’ Conor Lennon spoke to Julia Pallé, Formula E’s sustainability director, and Lucas di Grassi, who won the championship’s very first race in 2014, and is an air defender. pure for the UN. They discussed the growth of electric car racing and why it can help convince the general public to ditch combustion engines.

Julia Pallé: Formula E was built with sustainability in its DNA, and that’s part of the reason why teams, drivers and partners are joining us. Everyone is involved in pushing electric vehicles into the mass market.

We use the championship as a platform to advance transportation electrification by showcasing a range of products and services that contribute to the creation of a low carbon economy.

Lucas di Grassi: I joined Formula E in 2012 and was the third employee. I had driven an electric car before and was very interested in technology.

I think the public understands that sustainability is not a choice. Too many people consume too much and we must sustainably improve the quality of everyone’s life, without harming the planet for future generations.

Electric vehicles are one of them, and Formula E is at the heart of the transition, in terms of research and development, but also of the change in perception of electric vehicles, which has changed enormously over the past five years.

Overcome resistance to change

Conor Lennon: Did you encounter any skepticism at the start of the competition?

Lucas di Grassi: Yes, especially in the world of motorsport, where people are very nostalgic. First of all people laughed at the project, they thought it was a joke. Then they criticized the cars for being slow, not making noise and having to change cars during races. Then they started to take it seriously, and a few years later, they all wanted to join the show!

The famous American physicist Richard Feynman once said that intelligence is measured by the ability of people to adapt or understand change without being offended. Formula E is a good example: I grew up loving cars with combustion engines, but it is clear that we need to go electric. The world of motorsport disagreed, but a large part of people now understand that electric vehicles can be exciting and fun.

Julia Pallé: There was a lot of skepticism and a reluctance to change. We have seen many victories along the way. From the end of the first season, more and more partners joining us, and now we are the world championship with the biggest line-up of car manufacturers!

We have also seen many new electric racing series following our lead, and this is the biggest testimonial that has paved the way for us, and shown that electric vehicle racing is very attractive.

Focus on the fruit at hand

Lucas di Grassi: we must remember that electric mobility is not just about passenger cars. It ranges from electric bikes, scooters, mopeds and motorcycles to cars, vans, trucks and buses.

However, small vehicles are much easier to electrify than trucks that travel long distances or airplanes. Large freight ships cannot just switch to electricity, and even if we were to switch to a technology like hydrogen or nuclear power, the cost of moving freight would be much higher.

So first we need to focus on the fruits at hand, such as e-bikes and cars. This is why I created the first world championship for electric scooters. These are not ordinary scooters, they are very fast and can reach up to 120 kilometers per hour. Another important development in the growth of sustainable transportation is autonomous driving, which is much more efficient, and in 2015 I joined Roborace, the world’s first autonomous electric vehicle championship.

An electric race against time

Conor Lennon: it looks like you’re taking a two-track approach with Formula E, testing and developing fast-moving technology, and raising awareness. But there is a race against time, as the number of people who want to use cars is increasing rapidly, and we have to show that it is possible to massively develop electric transport to meet this demand.

Julia Pallé: It is clear to all of us, from professionals to those working with the UN and the general public, that we have nine years to reduce our emissions by roughly 50% in order to meet our climate action goals. To do this, we need to change the way we live and, on an individual level, the greatest impact we can have is the way we travel.

What we are trying to do is offer concrete solutions: we are supported by many car manufacturers who are developing in Formula E technology used to improve cars, which ultimately benefits consumers.

We’re also a showcase, giving a taste of what a future sustainable lifestyle can look like: offering plant-based food options, banning single-use plastics. So it’s not about making compromises or giving up on things we love, but about doing things in a different and improved way.

This discussion is adapted from a SDG Media Zone video, part of a series produced for the High Level Political Forum 2021, the largest annual gathering on the progress of Sustainable development goals (ODD).