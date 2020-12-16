From election fraud to vaccine lies: peddlers of disinformation are shifting gears

It’s “an easy pivot,” she says. “Misinformation about vaccines and the pandemic has long been a staple of the pro-Trump disinformation manual.”

The change has been particularly evident over the past six weeks. According to an analysis by Zignal, election misinformation peaked on November 4 with 375,000 mentions in cable TV, social media, print and online media. As of December 3, that number had fallen to 60,000 mentions. But disinformation about coronaviruses has steadily increased during this period, rising to 46,100 mentions on December 3, from 17,900 mentions on November 8.

NewsGuard, a start-up that fights against false stories, said that on its 145 websites Election disinformation monitoring center, a database of sites that publish false election information, 60% of them have also published false information about the coronavirus pandemic. This includes right-hand outlets such as Breitbart, Newsmax and One America News Network, who distributed inaccurate articles on the election and now also publish misleading articles on vaccines.

John Gregory, deputy health editor for NewsGuard, said the change should not be taken lightly because false information about vaccines leads to real-world damage. In Britain in the early 2000s, he said, an unsubstantiated link between the measles vaccine and autism prompted people not to take the vaccine. This resulted in death and serious permanent injuries, he said.

“Misinformation creates fear and uncertainty around the vaccine and can reduce the number of people willing to take it,” said Carl Bergstrom, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Washington who has followed the pandemic.

Dr Shira Doron, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said the consequences of not using Covid-19 vaccines due to misinformation would be catastrophic. Vaccines are “the key to ending the pandemic,” she said. “We won’t get there any other way.”

To deal with misinformation about vaccines, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media sites have expanded their policies to check the facts and demote these posts. Facebook and YouTube said they would remove false claims about vaccines, while Twitter said it was directing people to credible public health sources.