From Colombia to the United States, police violence drives protests into mass movements

When the history of this global moment is written, there will need to be an entire chapter on the spectacular of the police force. his own goals as a force for change.

Police around the world have cracked down on protests fiercely – only to find that their attacks, captured on camera and shared on social and mainstream media, were the catalyst that helped turn problem-focused campaigns into protest movements. mass.

Movements like Black Lives Matter in the United States, the 2019 uprising in Chile that led to a new constitution, and now Colombia’s protests stem from political wounds unique to each society. But each turned into a broad, potentially generational cause once the protesters faced police violence.