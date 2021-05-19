From Colombia to the United States, police violence drives protests into mass movements
Police around the world have cracked down on protests fiercely – only to find that their attacks, captured on camera and shared on social and mainstream media, were the catalyst that helped turn problem-focused campaigns into protest movements. mass.
Movements like Black Lives Matter in the United States, the 2019 uprising in Chile that led to a new constitution, and now Colombia’s protests stem from political wounds unique to each society. But each turned into a broad, potentially generational cause once the protesters faced police violence.
Police attacks can cause people to reconsider their assumptions about whether they can trust their government or the health of their democracy, said Yanilda González, a political scientist at Harvard Kennedy School who studies the maintenance of the order, state violence and citizenship in the Americas.
“It makes that first contact of ‘Oh, what people said is true. The police seem to be acting in these arbitrary and violent ways, spontaneously, without provocation, without justification, ”she said.
This awareness can lead to national accounts.
“Police violence is a constant like a spark that can spark protest movements,” said Omar Wasow, a political scientist at Princeton University who studies protests, race and politics. “And it’s a fuel that can support them.”
“ Any form of dissent makes us targets ”
The uprising in Colombia began on April 28 in protest against proposed tax reforms to address a budget deficit that had worsened during the pandemic. They quickly became a source of public anger over inequality and poverty, longstanding problems that had worsened dramatically during the pandemic.
Then the videos of police officers attacking protesters went viral and the protests became a much larger movement.
Videos circulated of a young man dying after being shot and later of his distraught mother outside the hospital shouting at her deceased son that she wanted to accompany him. Another clip appeared to show a policeman shooting at a youth who had kicked his motorcycle. Others captured blood soaked bodies lying on the ground and protesters panicked shouting that they were going to be killed.
Reports of police abuse fueled more protests, but police crackdowns continued, resulting in more images and reports of assaults. Each time this cycle repeated, it gathered more energy, bringing more people to the streets.
For many Colombians, the reports, not all of which were confirmed, were oddly familiar. For decades, human rights groups have accused the military and police of committing such abuses, and worse yet, during the country’s long civil war against left-wing rebels, including the guerrilla group FARC, which signed a peace treaty with the government in 2016.
During the armed conflict, much of these attacks took place in the “periphery”, as Colombians refer to the rural areas which have been most keenly contested by rebel groups. Residents of the city were less likely to have experienced it directly. Even as the documentation of government atrocities mounted, many Colombians concluded that violence, while regrettable, was necessary to combat the threat of “terrorist” guerrilla groups.
But the war shaped the culture and training of the Colombian police, who, in the midst of protests, often seemed to make little distinction between peaceful protesters who oppose government policy and violent guerrillas who wanted to overthrow the state.
Now, after police attacks on urban protesters, “people realize that the police usually operate in rural areas all the time,” said María Mercedes Ramos Cerinza, 28, a human rights defender based in Bogotá. “In the city, we now understand that the attacks are indiscriminate – that they do not target a particular population. Any form of dissent makes us targets. “
Bring out the abuse
There are clear parallels in other mass movements, experts say.
When the civil rights movement marched on Selma, Ala., In 1965, its leaders knew the police would respond with violence, Dr. Wasow said. But they hoped that bringing this violence in plain view of television cameras and, by extension, white Americans outside the South, would draw attention to the reality of life in the isolated South.
“Sheriff Clark has been beating black heads in the back of jail for years, and we only tell him if he still wants to beat heads he will have to do it on Main Street at noon in front of TV cameras.” CBS, NBC and ABC, ”said Reverend Andrew Young, a civil rights leader arrested during the march, in a 1965 interview.
When television stations across the country aired footage of police attacking non-violent protesters, including women and children, “Bloody Sunday” became a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.
The contemporary embodiment of the civil rights movement, Black Lives Matter, first gained national attention in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, when police used tear gas, armored vehicles and sonic weapons against people who had gathered to protest the murder of Michael Brown by a white policeman. , a black teenager.
And last year, police brutality against demonstrators who gathered to protest the death of George Floyd had a similar effect.
In each case, police violence served as a lesson to be learned from the central argument of civil rights movements: that the freedom, equality and opportunity at the heart of the American project had not been fully extended to citizens. black. The right to criticize the government has always been at the heart of American history. And so, footage of protesters beaten or gassed for trying to do so sent the message that a crucial element of democracy was in danger – or perhaps never had been fully there in the first place.
In Chile in 2019, the protests began by opposing an increase in transit tariffs. It was the government’s fateful decision to restore order by calling on the military – for the first time since the end of General Augusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship in 1990 – that turned the protests into a national movement with a broad political support.
Army tanks rolling through the streets sent the message that the country’s transition to democracy was incomplete and was in danger of collapsing. Protesters carried placards printed with the face of Victor Jara, a folk singer murdered in the early days of the Pinochet regime, establishing a direct link between modern protests and the tanks that brought General Pinochet to power.
Just a year after protests erupted, Chileans voted to abolish the constitution drafted during the Pinochet years and replace it with a new one.
‘This is not the country we want’
In Colombia, violence against protesters and the heavy militarization of the streets in cities like Bogotá have also sent a message that the country’s democratic project is not just unfinished, but may be in jeopardy.
The 2016 peace agreement was supposed to end the armed conflict between the government and the FARC. But the actions of state security forces over the past two weeks have made many wonder if peacetime democracy has ever begun.
“I think the story of this country is about armed conflict,” said Erika Rodríguez Gómez, 30, a lawyer and feminist activist from Bogotá. “We signed a peace accord in 2016. And maybe at that point we felt like, OK, we were going to move on.”
“But in fact, we have all the military forces on the streets. And we have these attacks against us, civil society, ”she said. “So we now think that in fact, they never left.”
It is too early to say whether the protests will lead to lasting change. Attacks on protesters have made state violence visible to more people, said Harvard researcher Dr González, but she believes they still view it through the prism of “their usual scripts on the subject. understanding of society, understanding of the police and understanding. all. So he has not yet reached the point where people converge.
But Leydy Diossa-Jimenez, Colombian researcher and Ph.D. candidate in sociology at the University of California at Los Angeles, said she sees this moment as a turning point for change across generations. “Generation Z, they are now rethinking their country and reflecting on what was left behind by previous generations,” she said in an interview. “They say, ‘No, that’s not what we want’. “
“And I think for the first time now, the older generations in Colombia are coming together with this idea, that this is not the country we want,” she said.
“I don’t know if the politicians are up to the challenge and the historic moment,” she added. “I just hope they are.”
