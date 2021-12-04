Friends who went to an anime convention with a man who tested positive for Omicron also got sick, he says.

About 15 people who attended an anime convention in New York last month with a man from Minnesota who was later found to have the Omicron variant also tested positive for the coronavirus, the man told officials. the health of his state. It is not certain that any of these cases involved the Omicron variant.

The man said his friends – a group of around 30 – had come from across the country for the event, which took place from November 19 to 21. About half of them also tested positive for the virus afterwards, he told officials.

Sign that the convention could have contaminated more than the Minnesota group, Governor Ned Lamont reported on Saturday night that Connecticut’s first case, a man in his 60s, appeared to be from a relative of the infected man who had recently attended the anime convention. Other family members were tested, and the man and his relative were fully immunized with only mild symptoms.

The Minnesota man, officials said, was fully immunized and received a booster just weeks before the convention. He recovered from mild symptoms that began shortly after the convention ended and provided the names and contact details of several members of his group to health officials. Since the friends live in other states, their names have been forwarded to health departments in those states. Details of their cases are not known.