Freshwater leaks from Hawaii to the ocean through underground rivers

There are few things on the island of Hawaii that are more valuable than fresh water. It is not because the island is dry. It is raining heavily. The problem is that there is a huge demand for this water and much of it that accumulates on the surface of the island disappears before it can be used.

New research by marine geophysicists reveals that the underground rivers flowing off the west coast of the Big Island are a key force behind this extinct act.

Fresh water is often pumped to the island from aquifers formed by rain at higher elevations where it is easily accessible. The downside is that if too much water is pumped to meet demand, there isn’t much left to travel through rocks to farms and the fragile ecosystems that depend on them. To make matters worse, recent studies of this water labeled with isotopes and tracked over time found that these aquifers were also leaking a lot elsewhere.

“Everyone assumed that this missing freshwater was seeping into the shoreline or moving sideways along the island,” said Eric Attias, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii, who led the new study published Wednesday in Science Advances. “But I had a hunch that the leak could be underground and offshore.”