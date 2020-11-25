Freshwater leaks from Hawaii to the ocean through underground rivers
There are few things on the island of Hawaii that are more valuable than fresh water. It is not because the island is dry. It is raining heavily. The problem is that there is a huge demand for this water and much of it that accumulates on the surface of the island disappears before it can be used.
New research by marine geophysicists reveals that the underground rivers flowing off the west coast of the Big Island are a key force behind this extinct act.
Fresh water is often pumped to the island from aquifers formed by rain at higher elevations where it is easily accessible. The downside is that if too much water is pumped to meet demand, there isn’t much left to travel through rocks to farms and the fragile ecosystems that depend on them. To make matters worse, recent studies of this water labeled with isotopes and tracked over time found that these aquifers were also leaking a lot elsewhere.
“Everyone assumed that this missing freshwater was seeping into the shoreline or moving sideways along the island,” said Eric Attias, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Hawaii, who led the new study published Wednesday in Science Advances. “But I had a hunch that the leak could be underground and offshore.”
The Big Island of Hawaii is like an iceberg. Only a tiny part of the island protrudes from the ocean. The rest are overwhelmed. To study the hydrogeology of these sections, Dr Attias turned to electromagnetic imaging.
Ocean water conducts electricity exceptionally well due to the presence of dissolved salt ions. In comparison, fresh water is a rather poor conductor. Aware of these different electrical properties, Dr Attias worked with a team from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography to tow a 3,200-foot-long system behind a boat that emitted electromagnetic fields through submerged coastal rocks near the Hualalai volcano on the coast. Where is.
Dr. Attias’ work shows that in the island’s rock beneath the waves there are freshwater underground rivers that flow 2 to ½ miles into the ocean. These rivers flow through volcanic rocks fractured and surrounded by porous rocks saturated with salt water. Between all this salt water and flowing fresh water, there are thin layers of rock formed from compacted ash and soil that seem impermeable and thus separate the two types of water. In total, these rivers appear to contain enough fresh water to fill about 1.4 million Olympic-size swimming pools.
“It seems entirely plausible that there is a lot of fresh water out there under the ocean,” says Graham Fogg, a hydrogeologist at the University of California at Davis who was not involved in the study.
To access this water, Dr Attias offers a system similar to an offshore oil platform. “The water is already under high pressure, so little pumping would be required and, unlike an oil pump, there would be no threat of pollution. If you have a spill, it’s just soft water, ”he says.
“I am delighted to see wells drilled in these offshore aquifers so that we can know how fresh this water is and whether or not we can produce large volumes without drawing seawater into the system,” said Mark Person, hydrogeologist at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.
Still, for Dr Attias, the real beauty of the find is its location, and he says collecting the water wouldn’t rob any of the island’s ecosystems of hydration.
Dr Fogg was more careful.
“The fresh water they discovered is clearly being fed by the island’s aquifer,” he said. “This means that the entire aquifer system is connected and our drainage of this new water could negatively impact island ecosystems and the availability of water for pumps on the island.
Dr Attias believes the discovery could be relevant to other islands as well.
“Given that Reunion, Cape Verde, Maui, the Galapagos, and many other islands have similar geology, our discovery may well mean that the water challenges facing islanders around the world may soon become much. less difficult, ”he said.
