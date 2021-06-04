Fresh air, clean water

BONN, June 04 (IPS) – The following article is part of a series to commemorate World Environment Day on June 5 Want to breathe fresh air and have access to clean water? I guess so, like all of us. As people in so-called developed countries, we like to go on vacation to places where, in the high mountains, you can breathe deeply and enjoy the fresh air, where the oceans or lakes are clean and refreshing. And how do you get there? Mainly by planes or cars, polluting the air while traveling to desired destinations, causing damage to people and the planet. Interestingly, many people today calculate the CO2 footprint of their flight and pay a certain amount of money to invest in renewable energy projects, in order to feel better about their trip and to qualify for a deductibility. tax (according to the regulations of their country).

Dr. Heike Kuhn Why am I focusing on fresh air and clean water today? It’s time for World Environment Day. Since 1974, we have commemorated it once a year. This year 2021, the United Nations General Assembly proclaims the United Nations Decade for the Restoration of Ecosystems (2021-2030), with reference to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. The United Nations Environment Program proclaims: 10 years to heal the planet. But will it really happen? Will commemorating, speaking, expressing concerns, meeting in conferences and setting deadlines be enough to ultimately restore the endangered ecosystem? Until today, I still don’t believe it. Why? From my point of view, words will have to turn into action to initiate change.

I am writing this short article on June 3, 2021, after having read the press release from the Court of Justice of the European Union on a ruling on environmental issues, focusing on clean air. The Court ruled that “between 2010 and 2016, Germany systematically and consistently exceeded the limit values ​​for nitrogen dioxide (NO2)”, violating “its obligation to adopt appropriate measures in good time to ensure that the overrun period is as short as possible in the 26 zones concerned ”. Directive 2008/50 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 May 2008 relating to ambient air quality and clean air for Europe Air was not respected, providing for nitrogen dioxide a value average annual limit of 40 µg / m3 and an average hourly limit value of 200 µg / m3 from January 1, 2010, allowing the limit to be exceeded less than 18 times per calendar year.

What happened, where and why? The underlying basis of this European directive is the idea that air, being a natural resource, is a global common good. We share the air of this planet, every human being, living and breathing, every animal, every plant. Air, being easily accessible to all individuals, animals and plants, can and is polluted by some individuals excessively, causing damage to others, be it mankind or species. Therefore, we all have a common responsibility for how to use this natural resource. For Europe, the competent institutions have recognized this fact and have imposed on the European Member States the task of protecting the air by means of a directive, giving the possibility of implementing the provisions of national law within a certain period of time.

But what happened in Germany instead? The legislation had taken place at a high level, but the law was not respected, the implementation (the task of the national government) did not take place on time. In particular, motorists using harmful diesel were still driving in cities and regions that should have been protected, for example Stuttgart, Berlin and Frankfurt. These few drivers affected many pedestrians, which could be the elderly, parents with young children, cyclists or just me and you, walking the streets, emitting no harmful gases. And these emissions were also dangerous for animals and plants.

To put it clearly: I am not asking not to drive in the city. However, the well-being of people who do not emit dangerous gases must be protected first, because these people and their lives matter. The use of fossil fuels should stop if it threatens others as much and if new technologies such as green electricity or hydrogen could be used instead. It is the responsibility of the leaders of our governments to offer incentives to energy consumers, taking into account the consequences of using the global common resources that all species need to survive. Governments have recognized this responsibility over and over: we have laws and resolutions, high-ranking individuals advocating for correct ecological behavior, you name it. But, in reality, we see that the progress is quite slow.

The COVID 19 crisis, as serious as it is on a global scale with millions of victims, asks us to change lifestyles in a sustainable way. This could be a chance for the world’s common resources, for example, looks like the most important. Less traffic pollution, fewer flights, less travel, investments in green technologies and smart use of digitization could help “build back better”, respecting the needs of all and of the planet. And the principle that the polluter is responsible for the damage must be respected, finally.

Leaders in governments, civil society and business are now challenged – less air pollution is a good start, as air is the basis for ecological restoration, necessary every moment humans or animals breathe or that photosynthesis takes place. Let us all push for a sustainable lifestyle to protect the needs of present and future generations. The momentum is there!

Dr Heike Kuhn is Head of Division 413 – BMZ Education, Germany

