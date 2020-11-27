Frenchman Macron “ very shocked ” by police beating of black man

The alleged victim, identified as Michel, says he was jumped on by police in his music studio.

French President Emmanuel Macron was “very shocked” by footage purporting to show a black music producer beaten and racially abused by Paris police, BFM TV reported, citing comments from the presidency.

French authorities are investigating allegations that the music producer was physically and racially assaulted during a police check after CCTV footage of the incident was released.

The beating inside the entrance to a building was captured on CCTV and cellphone footage that circulated online and made headlines in France.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on France 2 television on Thursday that the officers would be punished if the alleged wrongdoing was confirmed.

Michel, a victim of racist police violence in Paris, points out that if it had not been for CCTV capturing the incident, he would be locked up now and the police lies about him would have been accepted and widely disseminated. How many other victims have not had this “chance”? https://t.co/jMG1fM3bfH – Fabien Goa (@FabienGoa) November 27, 2020

The alleged victim, who only gave his identity as Michel, told reporters that she was jumped on by police in his music studio in Paris’ 17th arrondissement on November 21.

He said he was walking the street without a face mask – against French COVID-19 health protocols – and, after seeing a police car, drove to his neighboring studio to avoid being fined. However, he said, the police followed him inside and started to assault and racially abuse him.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said: “I haven’t done anything to deserve this … I’m lucky, unlike many others, because I have this video to protect myself.”

A video of the incident shared by the online news site Loopsider has been shared more than 70,000 times.

Waqas Tufail, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, tweeted: “More police brutality in France Black music producer Michel was racially beaten and abused for over 15 minutes by a group of police officers who did not know they were filmed. Under the proposed new legislation, it will be a criminal offense to film police officers. “