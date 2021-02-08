French security bill: “ illegal tactics ” used against protesters

Amnesty condemns the arrests by police of people who have witnessed mass protests against the controversial bill.

French authorities have used “illegal tactics”, including arbitrary detentions, to “crush protests and silence critics” of the global security bill, Amnesty International said on Monday.

If passed, the law would limit the ability of people to share identifying images of police officers in the media and online and would expand authorities’ surveillance powers.

Since November, thousands of people have protested against the plan and hundreds have been arrested during protests.

“People protesting against the dangerous global security bill have been arrested and detained on spurious grounds,” said Marco Perolini, Amnesty International researcher on Europe.

“The brutal way in which the French police have handled these protests only underscores why close police scrutiny is so necessary. This bill could prevent journalists from reporting on police violence, an extremely dangerous precedent to set.

Perolini accused the police of arresting peaceful demonstrators, describing the behavior of some officials as gestures straight out of the “handbook for human rights violators”.

“These dangerous practices pose a serious threat to the rights of people in France,” said Perolini.

‘Arbitrary arrests’

Amnesty has highlighted 142 arrests in the French capital, Paris, on December 12 as problematic.

He said 124 of those arrested had been remanded in custody and that in nearly 80% of these cases the protesters were ultimately not prosecuted.

“Many of these protesters were arrested for non-violent crimes which are loosely defined in French law; these include the crime of contempt of public officials and participation in a group to plan acts of violence, ”the rights group said.

“Precisely because of the vague definition of these offenses, there are not sufficient grounds to justify numerous arrests and detentions before charge,” he added.

Amnesty said it had raised similar concerns about “arbitrary arrests” during the alleged yellow vest protests in France, which erupted in 2018, as well as protests against a COVID-19 lockdown last year.

The global security bill, which will be voted on in the French Senate next month, has been widely seen as a step to the right by French President Emmanuel Macron.

But after the adoption of the legislation by the French National Assembly and the first demonstrations against it, Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) party pledged in November to “completely rewrite” article 24 of the draft law. law.

Critics of the bill argue that it could prevent people from exposing police brutality.

Macron is also under pressure over a bill to regulate the practice of Islam in France, with the president on track against what he has called “Islamist separatism.”

Some observers say the anti-separatism bill unfairly targets Muslims and is an attempt to win votes among right-wing citizens ahead of the next election in 2022.

Last week, France was demoted from a “total democracy” to an “imperfect democracy” in The Economist’s Global Democracy Index 2020.