French Prime Minister Macron imposes Paris lockdown as virus spreads faster – Times of India
PARIS: Franceof Prime Minister Thursday, imposed a one-month lockdown on Paris and several other regions after a hesitant vaccine rollout and the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants have forced the president Emmanuel Macron to change direction.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said the tighter restrictions followed a marked acceleration in the spread of the coronavirus, with France now in the grip of a third wave.
“The time has come to go further, with more stringent restrictions where things are most critical,” Castex said at a press conference.
The lockdown will be imposed on the 16 hardest-hit departments, the prime minister said, including Paris and surrounding areas, as well as parts of the north. It takes effect from midnight on Friday.
Schools will remain open and people will be allowed to exercise outdoors within 10 km (6.2 miles) of their homes. People living in these regions would not be allowed to travel to other parts of France without a compelling reason.
