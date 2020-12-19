World
French President Emmanuel Macron’s positive condition of Covid is stable – Times of India
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is in stable condition, and exams had given reassuring results, according to an official statement from his office on Saturday.
“The President of the Republic presents a stable state of health compared to Friday. He still has the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, aches) which in no way prevent him from performing his duties, “said the Elysee Palace in a press release, quoted by Sputnik.
Chief physician Jean-Christophe Perrochon declared that the medical team of the French president carried out examinations regularly “with reassuring results”, added Sputnik. After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French presidency said Thursday that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the president would self-isolate for seven days, continuing to work remotely.
France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus.
“The President of the Republic presents a stable state of health compared to Friday. He still has the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, aches) which in no way prevent him from performing his duties, “said the Elysee Palace in a press release, quoted by Sputnik.
Chief physician Jean-Christophe Perrochon declared that the medical team of the French president carried out examinations regularly “with reassuring results”, added Sputnik. After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French presidency said Thursday that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the president would self-isolate for seven days, continuing to work remotely.
France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus.
Source link