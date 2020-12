French President Emmanuel Macron’s positive condition of Covid is stable – Times of India

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus , is in stable condition, and exams had given reassuring results, according to an official statement from his office on Saturday.“The President of the Republic presents a stable state of health compared to Friday. He still has the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, aches) which in no way prevent him from performing his duties, “said the Elysee Palace in a press release, quoted by Sputnik Chief physician Jean-Christophe Perrochon declared that the medical team of the French president carried out examinations regularly “with reassuring results”, added Sputnik. After Macron tested positive for Covid-19, the French presidency said Thursday that in accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the president would self-isolate for seven days, continuing to work remotely.France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus.