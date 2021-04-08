World
French President Emmanuel Macron to close elite French school – Times of India
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron must abolish Thursday the highest university he attended with four of the last six presidents in a movement presented as a coup against elitism and in favor of greater diversity.
The National School of Administration, known as ENA, is a small finishing school based in Strasbourg for senior officials which plays a disproportionate role in French public life.
Established in the aftermath of World War II, the admission virtually guarantees influential employment in the upper echelons of the public sector and has long been considered the most promising route to politics.
Macron, who was present from 2002 to 2004, announced his intention to abolish the institution in 2019 following anti-government “yellow vests” protests that highlighted inequalities.
Later Thursday, he was due to announce a new school with a new name that will be responsible for training students for high-level positions in the public sector, with an emphasis on opening up avenues for people from minority backgrounds. poorer ethnic groups.
The idea is “to offer closer, more efficient, more transparent and more benevolent public services to the French,” a press aide told the announcement.
Macron had previously criticized the ENA for welcoming fewer working-class students than at the end of the last century, even though the school is in theory open to everyone.
In February, Macron said 1,000 places would be created in two new programs to prepare students from disadvantaged backgrounds to apply Francethe best colleges.
He said that the “social elevator” in France – the process by which people from poorer backgrounds rise to prominent positions – “is working less well than it was 50 years ago”.
Studies show that the admission of ENA students is dominated by children from wealthy and professional families.
“Among France’s vital problems, there is one that you are aware of every day: it is the absolute divide between the base of society – workers, retirees, the unemployed, young people, students – and the supposed elite, ”François Bayrou, Macron’s close political ally, told France. Inter radio Thursday.
The school was established in 1945 when France had to rebuild its civil service, part of which had collaborated with the Nazi occupiers of France during World War II.
He initially succeeded in opening up the vast public administration to people from different backgrounds, rather than to the old aristocracy that had traditionally dominated the French state.
Its success in producing highly skilled public administrators, however, spawned imitating institutions in other countries, including Russia.
