French police run into hundreds of people during a rave that violated a curfew.
PARIS – Violent clashes erupted Friday night between hundreds of revelers and police trying to break up an illegal rave in western France, leaving several injured on both sides, including a man whose hand was severed.
The police in France have been called upon more and more in recent months to break illegal parties, often ending in skirmishes with the participants. The clubs being closed since the start of the pandemic last March, illegal outdoor parties have sprung up across the country, posing a challenge for local authorities.
During a press conference on Saturday morning, Emmanuel Berthier, the representative of the State in Ille-et-Vilaine, in Brittany, where the party took place, described “clashes of extreme violence” which ” lasted more than seven hours “. Local authorities said about 1,500 people attended the rave, and more than 400 police officers were mobilized.
Mr Berthier said police officers in the town of Redon were hit with Molotov cocktails, hardwood bullets and other dangerous objects, and five police officers were injured. He said the man who lost his hand was 22, but the circumstances were not yet clear.
Prosecutors in western France said the injured man had undergone an amputation and an investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the injury. In a Twitter post with a video of a man with an injured hand being evacuated by people in the crowd, a man who introduced himself as a French freelance journalist reported that a grenade had exploded.
The clashes in Redon came just as France is on the verge of emerging from a seemingly endless cycle of coronavirus restrictions that have sown a deep feeling of fatigue and frustration, especially among the youngest. But with its vaccination campaign well underway, the French government has said it plans to allow nightclubs to reopen in July, with specific restrictions.
The Redon rave was organized in homage to Steve Maia Caniço, a 24-year-old who disappeared in 2019 during a concert interrupted by the police in Nantes, in western France. Friends suspected Mr Caniço – who they said couldn’t swim – fell into the river with more than a dozen other people and drowned as police confronted partygoers with tear gas . The others were saved.
The clashes on Friday were even more violent than those in Nantes. Local authorities had issued an order banning the gathering, but organizers continued. Videos posted online show police repeatedly tear gas to the crowds who, in response, throwing gasoline bombs and other projectiles among officers. Several hundred revelers were still there on Saturday morning and the police were still trying to evict them in the afternoon.