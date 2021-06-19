French police run into hundreds of people during a rave that violated a curfew.

PARIS – Violent clashes erupted Friday night between hundreds of revelers and police trying to break up an illegal rave in western France, leaving several injured on both sides, including a man whose hand was severed.

The police in France have been called upon more and more in recent months to break illegal parties, often ending in skirmishes with the participants. The clubs being closed since the start of the pandemic last March, illegal outdoor parties have sprung up across the country, posing a challenge for local authorities.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Emmanuel Berthier, the representative of the State in Ille-et-Vilaine, in Brittany, where the party took place, described “clashes of extreme violence” which ” lasted more than seven hours “. Local authorities said about 1,500 people attended the rave, and more than 400 police officers were mobilized.

Mr Berthier said police officers in the town of Redon were hit with Molotov cocktails, hardwood bullets and other dangerous objects, and five police officers were injured. He said the man who lost his hand was 22, but the circumstances were not yet clear.