French police charged with beating black man – Times of India
PARIS: Four French policemen have been charged with the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer, a court source said on Monday, days after the Paris incident that intensified controversy over a new security law.
The beating of music producer Michel Zecler – exposed in video footage released last week – has become a hotbed of anger against the police, whom critics accuse of institutionalized racism and target blacks and Arabs.
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday against the security bill, which would restrict the right to post footage of police officers on duty. The rally in Paris ended in bitter clashes.
An investigating judge decided early Monday morning to charge three people “willful violence by a person holding public authority ”and“ forgery ”, a judicial source told AFP.
Two were kept behind bars, while the other two were released on conditional release, the source added.
On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor, Remy Heitz, asked that the police be specifically charged with racial abuse.
Protests in Paris saw a brasserie set on fire, cars set on fire and stones thrown at security forces, who responded with tear gas and riot tactics.
Among the injured was award-winning Syrian photojournalist Ameer al-Halbi, 24, seen with a bruised face and much of his head covered in bandages in AFP photos.
Al-Halbi is a freelance photographer who worked for Polka Magazine and AFP, both of which condemned the incident in statements on Sunday.
“We are shocked at the injuries sustained by our colleague Ameer al-Halbi and condemn the unprovoked violence,” said Phil Chetwynd, AFP’s director of global news, demanding that the police investigate the incident.
Al-Halbi was unable to get to the hospital for several hours and said he remembered being in the Syrian Civil War in his hometown.
“It was Aleppo that came back to me last night,” he said.
Police said 81 people were arrested during the protests, Home Secretary Gerald Darmanin saying the violence was “unacceptable”.
In a tweet, Darmanin said 98 police officers were injured during the protests, adding: “Those behind the violence will be prosecuted.”
Before the charges, the four police officers had been questioned by the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) on suspicion of resorting to violence and racial abuse.
Heitz said three of the officers should remain in detention “to prevent the perpetrators from communicating or pressuring witnesses.”
He called for charges of intentional violence, racial abuse and publishing a false police report.
The fourth man, who later arrived at the scene and fired a tear gas canister, should be conditionally released and charged with intentional violence, he said.
All four officers had good service records before the incident, he said, and claimed they acted “out of fear”.
Zecler had been arrested for not wearing a mask and because of a strong smell of cannabis. But only a tiny amount of the substance was found, he said.
Lawyers representing three of the officers declined to comment on the charges on Monday.
Commentators say footage of the beating – first published by the Loopsider news site – may never have been made public if the contentious section 24 of the safety legislation had been passed.
The bill would criminalize the publication of images of police officers on duty with the intention of harming their “physical or psychological integrity”.
It was adopted by the National Assembly although it is awaiting Senate approval.
Controversy over law and police violence turns into yet another crisis for government as president Emmanuel Macron faces the pandemic, its economic fallout and a host of problems on the international scene.
Macron said on Friday that footage of Zecler’s beatings “shames us” and called on the French government to come up with proposals to “fight discrimination”.
For critics, the legislation is further evidence of a shift to the right of Macron, who came to power in 2017 as a centrist promising liberal reform of France.
But the bill is increasingly called into question.
“Frankly, I am not closed to anything,” said Yael Braun-Pivet, a member of Macron’s ruling party who chairs the parliamentary committee on legal affairs.
“We have had times when we have modified or even deleted articles,” he told France Inter radio.
