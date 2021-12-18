French PM says Omicron is spreading like “lightning”

French authorities have urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the holiday festivities as infections rise and the government tries to avoid another lockdown.

“The fifth wave is here and it is here in full force,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a press conference on Friday, comparing the spread of the highly mutated variant of Omicron in Europe to “lightning”.

Castex further stated that the rapidly spreading and highly transmissible variant is expected to dominate infections in France early January.

To curb the spread of the virus during the holidays, the government has banned public concerts and fireworks during New Year’s celebrations. It also called on people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of members of the family gathering at Christmas.

“The fewer there are you, the lower the risk,” Castex said.

France also highly restricted travel to countries outside the European Union, including the United Kingdom, where Omicron is responsible for a record number of coronavirus cases.

Authorities have announced limits on reasons to travel to France from Britain, a negative virus test dating back less than 24 hours and mandatory 48-hour isolation on arrival from Saturday.

Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera, reporting from Paris, said the French government was monitoring the situation in the UK “with great concern”.

“They are seeing the high number of COVID-19 infections there and in particular the spread of the Omicron variant,” she said. “Even though there are recorded cases of Omicron here in France, the government says what it needs to do is try to slow its transmission. And that’s just one of the ways they try to do it.

French authorities have also ramped up vaccinations, including a massive push to administer as many booster shoots as possible before families reunite for Christmas. Health officials have narrowed the gap between the second and third shot to four months from the previous five, Castex said.

The Vélodrome national de Paris, home of the France track cycling team and once again the largest vaccination center in the country, was in full swing before returning home – or making last-minute shopping – for the holidays .

With a daily average of 50,704 infections over the past week and 60,866 on Thursday alone, people said they were unwilling to risk their health and risk the safety of loved ones.

“It’s to be safe,” said Nilo Schwencke, a doctoral student.

Before coming Friday to seek a booster, Coralie Vieville said she shared a file with 40 family members, who are expected to meet for Christmas, to determine who has already been vaccinated and who has not.

“This is how we prepare,” Vieville said. Because it is a large family, she said, “it is very important to do this and to make sure that there is as little risk as possible”.

Fight against non-vaccination

More than 48 million of the 67 million French people are fully vaccinated and tens of thousands are registering for the first vaccines or boosters.

“People often forget and say ‘I’m vaccinated, I caught COVID, the vaccination doesn’t work,’ said Marc Morales, a doctor at the Velodrome, as recreational cyclists raced down the track.” C “is false. It protects against severe cases, it reduces transmission but in terms of transmission it is not 100% effective.

Castex said the government will announce new measures to tackle non-vaccination starting next year.

“While we have given time, a lot of time to these French people who hesitated and had doubts, in January we are going to strengthen the incentive for vaccination, because it is not acceptable that the refusal of a few million French people to getting vaccinated puts the life of an entire country in danger, ”he said.

To increase the pressure on people to be vaccinated, the government will present a bill early next year to transform the French health passport into a vaccination pass. This means that people will need to be vaccinated to enter restaurants or use long-distance public transport.