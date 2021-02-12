France, like most of Europe, has seen a peak in coronavirus cases over the winter, as new variants spread across the continent. Today, the number of cases appears to be stabilizing, in part thanks to a 6 p.m. curfew, but remains high. Thursday, there were approximately 21,063 new cases and 360 deaths. As of Friday morning, France had recorded nearly 81,000 deaths linked to the virus.

But variations in the number of cases have not ceased to oppose restrictions on cultural life.

French bookstores led the charge, with a handful refusing to close when the lockdown was ordered in October. Florence Kammermann, the owner of Around a Book store in Cannes, which remained open for several weeks despite the order, said in a telephone interview that police had visited his business four times and fined it. But she hasn’t regretted her decision, she said.

She was completely opposed to the National Rally Party and its policies, she added, but supported Aliot in reopening the museums. Many in France have complained that the country’s lockdown rules are illogical, she added, “but they don’t have the courage to do it.”

French theaters have also organized protests against their forced closure. In December, several places symbolically reopened their doors to let the cast and fans into their lobbies, but after the action they closed.

Jean-François Chougnet, president of the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilizations in Marseille, said in a telephone interview that French museum directors would gladly accept any conditions if they allowed them to reopen their doors. “Just tell us,” Chougnet says. “We are open to anything.”

On Monday, Roselyne Bachelot, the French Minister of Culture, organized a Zoom call with the leaders of several museums, including the Louvre, to discuss how they could reopen safely. She told attendees that museums would be the first cultural venues to reopen once the virus was under control, said Emma Lavigne, president of the Palais de Tokyo, who was on the call.