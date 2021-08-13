French leaders call for vigilance against vandalism at vaccination sites.

The health pass is also compulsory to participate in other more prosaic but appreciated aspects of French daily life, such as having a coffee in a café, devouring beef bourguignon in a restaurant or taking an intercity train.

While the protests have been loud, recent polls show that a majority of French people support the health pass policy, while an increase in the number of vaccinations also suggests that it has been proven to be effective.

Similar protests have taken place in Italy against what some protesters complain about the state’s coercive encroachment on their lives in an attempt to prevent rising infection rates.

Olivier Véran, the French Minister of Health, this week expressed his support for health workers battling the coronavirus, writing to them that no violence or intimidation would be tolerated.

“Attacking our health professionals is an attack on the nation”, he wrote in a letter.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 10 inhabitants of France has been infected, for a total of 6,468,636 reported cases, according to data from the New York Times tracing the pandemic. At least 1 in 595 residents in the country have died from the coronavirus, a total of 112,697 deaths.