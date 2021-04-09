World

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen to run in 2022 election – Times of India

PARIS: French far-right politician Marine Le Pen said on Friday that she would run in the 2022 presidential election and that she believed the victory was entirely “plausible”.
“I am running again as a presidential candidate, in front of you,” Le Pen, who heads the far-right Rassemblement National party, told a press conference.
President Emmanuel Macron defeated The pen in the 2017 vote. Opinion polls again place Macron and Le Pen as the two candidates likely to qualify for the last round of the 2022 elections, with Macron considered the final winner.
Nonetheless, concerns about his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about terrorism, immigration and violent crime have damaged Macron’s reputation.
Last month Xavier Bertrand, a conservative politician who had previously served as health minister in 2005-07, also declared his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election.

