French editor pays tribute to civil rights icon Angela Davis

The cover of Legend.

PARIS, Jan.28 (IPS) – Renowned activist and scholar Angela Davis turned 77 on Jan.26, marking more than five decades of fighting systemic racism and inequality.

January 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of his appearance in California court to declare his innocence after a legendary manhunt and arrest. As supporters around the world rallied to demand her freedom, she was finally acquitted of “aggravated kidnapping and first degree murder” charges in 1972, after 16 months’ imprisonment.

Since then, Davis has been an emblem of social justice and has never stopped speaking out. In 2020, her long history of activism saw another chapter when she joined protests across the United States – in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality. Magazines such as Vanity Fair has written articles on her and she has been featured in many other publications.

Last fall in Paris, her face was ablaze with massive posters on the city’s newsstands. The iconic image – huge afro, serious eyes, open mouth in the speech – confronted pedestrians, motorists and bus passengers as they roamed the streets of the French capital.

The cover of Legend.

The posters announced a special edition of a new independent magazine that had dedicated its second issue to Davis. Titled Legend, the quarterly magazine is the idea of ​​Eric Fottorino, former editor-in-chief of the left-wing newspaper The world. At a price of 20 euros per copy, the publication is not cheap; however, many people have purchased the Davis number. According to Fottorino, the magazine had several thousand subscribers at the end of the year.

The figures perhaps indicate the special place that Davis occupies in the French popular imagination, a place usually reserved for venerable rock stars. In 2018, for example, when she spoke at a university in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, her mere presence drew deafening applause.

Legend contains contributions from writers such as Danny Laferrière, Gisèle Pineau and Alain Mabanckou, reflecting on what Davis meant to them, and it recaps events from over 50 years ago – detailing Davis’ membership in the Black Panther Party in the 1960s, and its activism in the civil rights movement before and after the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King in April 1968.

He also recaps the 1970 incident that brought her to international attention: Weapons she bought were used by high school student Jonathan Jackson when he took over a courtroom to demand the release of prisoners. blacks, including his brother (George Jackson), and left the building with hostages, including the judge.

In a subsequent shootout with police, the assailant, two defendants he had released and the judge were killed, and Davis was arrested and charged following a massive manhunt, though ‘she was not in the courtroom when the hostage-taking took place.

These events are captured in bold photographs and illustrations throughout the magazine’s 90 pages. There is the reproduction of the “wanted” poster, for example, with the public being warned that Davis should be considered “possibly armed and dangerous”; there are pictures of Davis handcuffed, and later released; of her with her family and friends, including writer Toni Morrison; of his lectures at universities and at public events.

Legend ends with an image of Davis standing in the back of a convertible, wearing a Covid-19 mask, his right hand raised in a fist – while nearby, a protester holds a sign reading ‘NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE ”.

To find out more about the evolution of the magazine’s issue, SWAN interviewed editor Eric Fottorino. Below is an abridged version of the interview, which took place at LegendParis offices in Paris.

SWAN: Why did you choose Angela Davis for this issue?

Eric Fottorino: Because when we decided to do this second issue of Legend, there had been the death of George Floyd in the United States, and there had been protests in France concerning Adama Traoré, and since we wanted to stage a woman, we chose Angela Davis – to recall her work and to show that the struggle she fought in the 1970s and later for civil rights and feminism is still ongoing. We thought it was important to talk about Angela Davis’ past right now, whether in the US or France. Many times we think that the present can only be explained by what is happening now, but knowing the story is essential.

SWAN: She spoke about the importance of international and French solidarity to her when she was arrested and imprisoned. Can you explain why the French supporters took up his cause?

EF.: For the generation of the 70s, she embodied a struggle, a dream for justice, and also the exact opposite – she embodied a woman victim of injustice, but who would fight with all her might, energy and intelligence . And for France, it was important because she had studied philosophy at the Sorbonne, and therefore received a lot of support in intellectual circles, whether from Jean-Paul Sartre, Jean Genet, or Louis Aragon. , and also of the French Communist Party (PCF). It was also the subject of a powerful poem by Jacques Prévert. So she had intellectual and political support. There were also marches and we have a photo of one in which his sister (Fania) marched with Aragon through the streets of Paris, protesting for his freedom.

I think all these elements made her a popular figure in France, and the famous cry “Free Angela” which could be heard in different countries of the world was also repeated in France. Also, when she was released, she toured – to say thank you but also to make it clear that she was not giving up the fight. She appeared on the major literary programs of the time, such as “Apostrophe”, but also in the studio of France Inter and major public radio stations. She was a huge presence, and then later a popular French singer, Pierre Perret, did a song about an individual victim of racism, and you could see Angela Davis’ story there, although it didn’t specifically dedicate the song (Lily) to her.

SWAN: What about the political newspapers of the time? What role did they play?

EF.: She had the support of socialist newspapers like Humanity, but it must be remembered that the Communist Party was among the strongest parties of the 1970s, with around 25% of the vote. It was even stronger than the Socialist Party. So, the support of people like Aragon (who was a member of the French Communist Party) sent a huge symbolic signal.

James Baldwin, who also supported her, was a well-known writer in France. He was not a popular author, but, in intellectual and literary circles, Baldwin was someone whose voice carried weight because he had lived for a time in Paris, and the fact that he had written this open letter to his sister Angela (An open letter to my sister, Miss Angela Davis, 1971) is remembered by many people. (Samuel Légitimus’ translation is reproduced in the magazine.)

SWAN: Did you try to speak with Angela Davis about the problem?

EF: We tried but she was very busy, and I think she was also quite tired by the time we asked. But it was not necessary for us to write about his life and the past. Of course, if she had been available we would have interviewed her, but we didn’t think it was essential. In a way, her actions and her life speak for her.

SWAN: Some French black thinkers say there is a sort of fascination and reverence in France for African Americans, including Angela Davis. How would you respond to that?

EF: In France, social justice fighters are not necessarily black, so there were no emblematic figures like in the United States with Angela Davis, Malcolm X or Martin Luther King and others.

It is true that in political life in France, blacks have had limited space, and sometimes people outside France say that there was no black minister or prominent person, but they do not know Christiane Taubira or Kofi Yamgnane. So, it’s not true that people like that don’t exist. What is true is that there isn’t a huge, iconic political leader here like Angela Davis.

(Ed: Fottorino has edited another publication that examines the subject of being black in France, titled Being black in France.)