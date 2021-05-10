French court rejects complaint in landmark Agent Orange trial

Ruling on the widespread use of poisonous herbicide during the Vietnam War to appeal by plaintiff Tran To Nga.

A French court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a Franco-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinational companies that produced and sold the toxic herbicide Agent Orange, used by US troops during the Vietnam War.

Tran To Nga confirmed to Reuters the case was closed on Monday. She added that she would appeal the decision.

The landmark case, filed in 2014, pitted 79-year-old Tran To Nga, who claims to have been a victim of Agent Orange, against 14 companies, including US multinationals Dow Chemical and Monsanto, now owned by the German giant Bayer. .

The court in the Parisian suburbs of Evry ruled that it was not competent to hear a case concerning the actions of the US government in wartime, the AFP news agency reported, citing the decision.

Nga, a former journalist born in 1942 in what was then French Indochina, accused agrochemical companies of causing serious harm to her and others by selling Agent Orange to the U.S. government, which used with devastating effects during the war.

The journalist also accused the companies of harming the environment.

Dismissing the case, the court said the companies were acting “on the orders” of the US government, which had engaged in a “sovereign act”.

“ Ecocide ” case

NGOs estimate four million people in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia have been exposed to 76 million liters (20 million gallons) of Agent Orange sprayed by US forces to destroy ground cover and food sources in their battle with the North Vietnamese Communist troops between 1962 and 1971..

Vietnam accuses him of causing serious birth defects in 150,000 children.

So far, only military veterans – from the United States, Australia and Korea – have obtained compensation for the after-effects of this highly toxic chemical.

German chemicals giant Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, and the other accused companies have argued they cannot be held responsible for the US military’s use of their product.

But Nga’s lawyers argued that the companies should have refused to supply the chemical to the US military.

Agent Orange has destroyed plants, polluted the soil, poisoned animals and caused cancer and deformities in humans, as well as attacks on people’s immune systems, campaign groups say.

Nga suffers from type 2 diabetes and an extremely rare insulin allergy, which she said was symptomatic of exposure to Agent Orange.

She said she also contracted tuberculosis twice and developed cancer, and that one of her daughters died of a heart defect.

“I am not fighting for myself, but for my children and the millions of victims,” Nga said.

She had lodged her complaint with the support of several rights groups who had hoped to make it a landmark case of “ecocide” – a term used to describe serious crimes against the environment.