French Bank to Study Its Role in Haiti After Times Report.

A major French bank will hire researchers to delve into its history in Haiti, the head of its parent company said Monday, after The New York Times published what he called a “sad illustration” of the bank’s role in an “ecosystem of colonialism.”

The bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, siphoned millions of dollars in fees and interest from Haiti’s treasury to France in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, The Times reported.

At a time when the bank, known as CIC, was helping finance the Eiffel Tower, its executives and investors made so much money off Haiti that their profits sometimes exceeded Haiti’s entire public works budget.

Crédit Mutuel, a European financial conglomerate, bought CIC in 1998 and operates it as a subsidiary.