French army chief says UN report on airstrikes is biased

General François Lecointre, left, says UN report contained errors and prejudices

The head of the French armed forces criticized a UN report that accused his troops of killing 19 civilians in an airstrike during a wedding in Mali.

General François Lecointre is quoted in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, saying that the report contained errors and prejudices and that it was designed to turn the local population against France.

France has 5,100 soldiers in the Sahel region.

They are fighting militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

General Lecointre also said in the interview with Le Figaro that he believed that Europe would still fight Islamist extremism in the Sahel in 10 years and that European forces would be more deeply involved than they are now.

Without such a commitment, the Sahel would become a “zone of chaos” with destabilizing illegal migration to Europe “uncontrollable”, he said.

In the interview, General François Lecointre described as “erroneous and biased” the recent United Nations report blame his troops for killing civilians at the January wedding.

The UN investigation found that there were around 100 civilians at the strike site and five were armed people, believed to be members of a jihadist group affiliated with al Qaeda.

“The group affected by the strike was predominantly made up of civilians who are protected persons under international humanitarian law,” the UN said.

But General Lecointre said the report was an attack on the legitimacy of the French military presence in the region.

“Very clearly, this (report) includes an attack on the French army, Operation Barkhane (and) on the legitimacy of our commitments,” General Lecointre said in Le Figaro.

“I think that in the future we will be systematically confronted with this kind of attempt which seeks to hinder us, to discredit us, to delegitimize our action and to oppose the local population to our action”.

The French Defense Ministry, the French military and the Malian government have backed the army’s account of the attack, according to which they targeted jihadists in a planned and targeted operation against an armed terrorist group while denying that ‘there was a wedding, according to the AFP news agency.

Jihadism is spreading in ever larger areas of the Sahel despite the presence of thousands of international, regional and local soldiers.

