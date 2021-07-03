Freighter, recently run by Israelis, struck during high seas encounter

A trading vessel previously owned by an Israel-run company was attacked in the Indian Ocean on Saturday in what appeared to be the latest blow for blow in a grim regional conflict between Israel and Iran.

The ship, which until recently was owned by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company run by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was allegedly attacked by an Iranian drone or naval commandos, an Israeli national security official said. ‘speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss national security issues. The vessel suffered little to no damage, the official said. There have been no reports of casualties.

The ship was recently taken over by another unrelated company, according to a person familiar with the ship’s history.

The attack on the ship, which was heading from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to the port city of Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, came as the United States and Iran scrambled to revive their 2015 nuclear deal , an effort that Israel has made. opposite.