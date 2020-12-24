Freight traffic blocking eases UK ports, and other news from around the world.

The first trucks began boarding ferries at the port of Dover to cross the Channel again on Thursday, taking a bigger step to clear a traffic jam in freight traffic more than 24 hours after France. lifted a ban imposed for fear of a variant of the virus circulating in Great Britain

Traffic remained slow Thursday morning, with truck drivers having to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding the ferries.

The brutal border closure has left thousands of trucks bound for Europe stranded in and around Dover, a vital trade link with Europe due to the short crossing to France, and many are waiting in their platforms. forms for days. But there could be days to clear the blockages, said Grant Shapps, Britain’s transport secretary, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. About 6,000 trucks remain in the area, including 4,000 parked at an airport that has been turned into a waiting area, the BBC said. Drivers appeared to use traffic cones to write “Help”, The Guardian reported.

The ferries that work to bring freight and drivers to mainland Europe will sail on Christmas and Boxing Day, Mr. Shapps said, adding that the army and contact tracers were working with French firefighters, who had brought 10,000 tests to Dover, to clear the backlog from closing the border. Trying to allay earlier fears that some drivers would be trapped before the Christmas holidays, Mr Shapps said the borders of Eurotunnel, Dover and Calais, in France, would remain open until Christmas to help carriers and citizens to return home.