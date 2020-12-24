Freight traffic blocking eases UK ports, and other news from around the world.
The first trucks began boarding ferries at the port of Dover to cross the Channel again on Thursday, taking a bigger step to clear a traffic jam in freight traffic more than 24 hours after France. lifted a ban imposed for fear of a variant of the virus circulating in Great Britain
Traffic remained slow Thursday morning, with truck drivers having to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding the ferries.
The brutal border closure has left thousands of trucks bound for Europe stranded in and around Dover, a vital trade link with Europe due to the short crossing to France, and many are waiting in their platforms. forms for days. But there could be days to clear the blockages, said Grant Shapps, Britain’s transport secretary, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation. About 6,000 trucks remain in the area, including 4,000 parked at an airport that has been turned into a waiting area, the BBC said. Drivers appeared to use traffic cones to write “Help”, The Guardian reported.
The ferries that work to bring freight and drivers to mainland Europe will sail on Christmas and Boxing Day, Mr. Shapps said, adding that the army and contact tracers were working with French firefighters, who had brought 10,000 tests to Dover, to clear the backlog from closing the border. Trying to allay earlier fears that some drivers would be trapped before the Christmas holidays, Mr Shapps said the borders of Eurotunnel, Dover and Calais, in France, would remain open until Christmas to help carriers and citizens to return home.
A spokeswoman for the Port of Dover said testing was now fully mobilized at the port and airport. She said around 100 freight vehicles entered the port on Wednesday evening, and many more are expected to join them today as the port tries to clear the backlog as quickly as possible.
A ferry company, P&O Ferries, said Thursday morning that the area remained “heavily blocked,” adding that a road to the port was still blocked, but that the first freight convoys had been released from a holding area in Manston, England, during the night. They added that authorities were working to increase testing capacity and that the ferries had to leave. Officials warned truck drivers who were not already in the Dover area to avoid the area.
Several organizations, including the UK branch of the Salvation Army and Khalsa Aid, said they had prepared hundreds of bagged meals to feed stranded truck drivers.
Ravinder Singh, managing director of Khalsa Aid, a non-governmental organization set up to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas, distributed meals to stranded truck drivers. He said many were eager to return home and were asking when they would take a test.
“It’s like a horror movie,” he says. “We just want them to go home to their families for Christmas.”
Khalsa Aid has already distributed 1,800 meals since Monday and planned to distribute 3,500 more on Thursday, many to people who would otherwise celebrate Christmas Eve with their families. “A lot of them won’t do it tonight,” Singh said.
In other developments around the world:
Austria allowed ski runs to open on Thursday, but required all skiers aged 14 and over to wear breathing masks in public areas and when riding a gondola. Hotels, restaurants and bars remain closed. Austria is easing its lockdown for the Christmas holidays from Thursday, lifting a nighttime curfew and allowing up to 10 people from 10 different households to meet. On Saturday, restrictions will tighten again until mid-January. The country of 8.8 million inhabitants recorded 2,131 new cases of infection on Thursday.
China will indefinitely suspend direct flights to and from Britain over fears of the spread of the infectious variant, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said on Thursday. China has banned non-resident travelers from visiting Belgium, Britain, France, India and the Philippines since November, but has kept its borders open to Chinese nationals, including students studying in those countries.
Prime Minister Ana Brnabic of Serbia received the country’s first Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, Reuters reported, sparking a mass vaccination campaign. Some 4,875 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were flown in on Tuesday, making Serbia the first Balkan country to acquire vaccines. Ms Brnabic said the country also expected shipments of Sinopharm vaccines from China and Sputnik V from Russia, and President Aleksandar Vucic would most likely receive the Sinopharm vaccine. “We agreed that we would both take pictures of different producers,” she told reporters.
European Union Member countries are expected to start vaccinations on Sunday. In France, where the National Health Authority approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, authorities ordered around 200 million doses and described a three-phase vaccination strategy, starting with nursing homes and hospitals. Spain the first vaccination against Covid-19 is due to take place on Sunday in a nursing home in the central city of Guadalajara.
