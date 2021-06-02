Freedom for all on two (or three) wheels

The role of the bicycle as a simple, affordable and clean form of transport is championed by the UN every year on World Cycling Day, marked on June 3.

In his message of the day, UN chief António Guterres mentionned cycling was “good for health – physical and mental – and good for our one and only planet.” Bikes are popular and practical, they allow us to exercise and transport us not only to school, shops and work, but also to a more sustainable future ”.

As we age, our eyes, legs, and general physical condition begin to limit our ability to ride a bicycle. Older people, often reluctantly, stop cycling for fear of injury, giving up the freedom and joy that cycling brought them. So how can we help seniors get back to their bikes despite their reduced mobility?

A bike ride that changes life

Like many Danes, Ole Kassow commutes to work by bicycle. As he passed a nursing home, he noticed an elderly man, his walking aid beside him, watching people go by. His name was Thorkild, and Mr Kassow wondered how much people with reduced mobility regret the freedom that the bicycle brings?

He decided to hire a rickshaw and drive to the retirement home in the hopes of providing a ride for the residents. His first passenger was Gertrud, who asked to go to the Langelinie district of Copenhagen. It was a special place for her; she had emigrated to Greenland after World War II and it was here that Greenland ships docked. She told all the details and for an hour, and they formed a bond. The experience was rewarding for the pilot and the passenger. The next day the director of the retirement home called and asked what he had done with it, before quickly adding that all the other residents now wanted a ride as well.

Mr Kassow contacted Dorthe Pedersen, a civil society consultant from the city of Copenhagen, who was intrigued by the idea and together they bought five rickshaws.

Equipped with their new rickshaws, they gathered volunteer riders and took 10 nursing home residents for a ride. By word of mouth alone, 30 new volunteers signed up the next day. Very quickly, other cities in Denmark wanted to participate and it has continued to grow since. Today, the movement has spread to 50 countries around the world, with more than 2,500 chapters.

Fight ageism

“The bicycle is an equalizer, across generations, across social boundaries, across countries, it’s a fantastic tool for building relationships between generations,” says Kassow.

Among its objectives, Cycling Without Age has focused on combating ageism, discrimination based on a person’s age. It does this by creating relationships between generations, between pilots and passengers, nursing home workers and family members.

“Relationships are so important that they should be enshrined as a human right, the right to have relationships. Second, we would not build cities and communities in a way that prevents people from forming relationships. “

Relationships help build trust, create happiness, and improve quality of life. They are essential for preserving the stories of older generations that would otherwise be forgotten. Volunteer cyclists engage with their passengers, they listen to their stories and in turn, they share those stories with their friends and family, making sure they endure over time.

Cycling without age improves the well-being of seniors by putting them back on their bikes. The movement has an active role in promoting the Sustainable development goals , with particular attention to goals 3, 10 and 11 on good health and well-being, reducing inequalities and sustainable cities and communities.

The movement showed how a simple bike ride can have profound effects on the lives of older people with reduced mobility. Comments from nursing homes speak of residents who have not spoken to neighbors in years about their cycling adventures and their morale in nursing homes following the hikes. For the visually impaired, it was about feeling the wind in their hair, absorbing smells and sounds.

The members of Cycling Without Age believe that life in a retirement home should be a place of joy and continuous mobility, and they encourage everyone to invite an elderly neighbor, or a complete stranger, on a journey through towns and cities. landscapes and, in doing so, help create a better life.