‘Free Ukraine Street’: Russian Embassies Get Pointed New Addresses

“We share the world’s anger at Putin’s assault on Ukraine and are horrified at the plight of the men, women and children caught up in the conflict,” the borough said in a statement, but added: “It is actions rather than symbolism that they desperately need now.”

Updated March 10, 2022, 6:17 am ET

The proposals for name changes have been met with largely positive reactions from supporters of Ukraine, though some question the effectiveness of such symbolic moves. Others have said the renaming of streets should be even more extensive.

In Oslo, Eugenia Khoroltseva, an activist with family in Ukraine and Russia who has demonstrated near what is now Ukraine’s Square since the invasion began, said of the renaming: “I fully support it on behalf of the pro-democratic Russian community living in Norway .”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Russian Embassy in Oslo said the move would be “regarded as an anti-Russian action, whether by the government or the district authorities. Norwegians should consider this.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 On the diplomatic front. Vice President Kamala Harris began a three-day trip to Poland and Romaniaas the United States and its NATO allies urgently try to find a way to help Ukraine defend itself without getting pulled into a wider war against Russia.

In Copenhagen, the Russian Embassy noted that its street — Kristianiagade — carried the former name of Norway’s capital, a symbol of “historical bonds and good relationships between Denmark and Norway.”

“I think the Norwegians will understand,” said Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, a Danish lawmaker who is leading the proposal for renaming the street Ukrainegade. “I think there are many things we should do to help the Ukrainians. There is no action that is too small.”

The inspiration, he added, came from the naming of a plaza in front the Russian Embassy in Washington after Boris Nemtsov, the Russian opposition leader and outspoken critic of Mr. Putin who was assassinated in 2015. A similar proposal to rename a square outside a Russian consulate was made by a politician last year in the town of Kirkenesclose to the Norwegian-Russian border, but was met with resistance.