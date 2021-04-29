Free, accessible vaccine just out of reach for Palestinians

The long passage through the Erez Crossing that Palestinians use to enter and exit Gaza, when permitted. Credit: Laila Barhoum / Oxfam



GAZA, April 29 (IPS) – The writer is a Palestinian living in Gaza and a politician for Oxfam. We were able to keep the coronavirus at bay for five months in Gaza, the densely populated Palestinian strip of land surrounded by Israel that I call home. But the coronavirus does not respect artificial walls or borders. While preparations have been made for the pandemic to inevitably break a blockade few Palestinians can, we have waited for it to happen for us. And it did.

In one of the most isolated places in the world, we knew the virus that is now spreading insidiously through our community could be catastrophic. In the early days, the realities of more than two million Palestinians, trapped between a wall and the sea in Gaza, were suddenly shared with millions of others around the world who were unable to leave their homes and lacked supplies of based. “Dear World, how is the lockdown going? – Gaza ”was all the rage on Twitter.

Now, like the rest of the world, the virus is tearing our already struggling community apart with a new wave calling for new lockdown measures – and with the start of Ramadan. But you can’t wear a mask if you don’t have one.

You can’t get away socially when you live in a crowded refugee camp or share a small house with a big family. You cannot wash your hands for 20 seconds when you don’t have enough running water. In Gaza, it is difficult to take steps to protect against a pandemic when we are already struggling to survive.

And as many countries begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel as the long-awaited immunization program accelerates across the world, Gaza is once again being left behind.

As Israel was celebrated around the world for the sustained pace of its immunization rollout, the first shipment of 2,000 doses of vaccine, intended for medical personnel working in intensive care rooms and emergency departments, was initially blocked by Israeli authorities from entering Gaza.

For each subsequent batch of vaccine destined for our small coastal enclave, it will be Israel alone that will determine whether it can enter it. This is what his “separation policy” means, which keeps us isolated from the rest of the world and unable to free ourselves from many chains, including the virus.

But it’s getting worse. While more than half of Israel’s population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Israel has used surplus vaccines as a diplomatic bargaining chip, making deals with the Czech Republic, Honduras and Guatemala in exchange for votes from the UN and embassies.

Although Israel’s vaccination campaign is extended to Palestinians with work permits in Israel and its settlements, this does not ensure the recovery of the occupied Palestinian territory or even meet our priority needs.

Once again, Israel refuses to effectively protect all Palestinians under its control and ensure their access to the most basic health care, including an urgent vaccination campaign, it is their legal and moral obligation to provide.

This tells me and all other Palestinians in the Occupied Territory what we have been told so often before: that my life is considered unimportant to Israel’s political position.

Our rights are traded too often to welcome Israel, and so is COVID-19. As countries around the world begin to immunize their citizens, Palestinians must fight to be seen as human beings who guarantee even the most basic human rights. We see no indication that the world considers us deserving of a vaccine that can save our lives.

The Palestinian Authority recently received its first shipment of doses via COVAX, which are intended for healthcare workers and the elderly in the West Bank and Gaza. In the absence of a transparent Palestinian Authority COVID-19 strategy, some vaccine doses for frontline workers ended up in the hands of so-called “VIPs” – government officials, presidential guards and the Palestinian national football team.

There have been over 65,000 cases of COVID-19 in Gaza. Two months ago, while we were waiting and hoping for a vaccine, I became part of the statistics. After I tested positive, I got scared and lost my sense of time and place, and kept thinking, what if it got worse?

For almost a year, I sounded the alarm bells about the poor conditions of the health system in Gaza. It was terrifying having to go to the hospital for treatment. As my breathing got shorter every hour, I asked my lungs not to let me down. We are already stranded by so much here.

But I continue to fight and recover from the disease. And I can’t help but think about how much we need this vaccine and how fair it is to have free and fair access to it.

A safe, effective and universal COVID-19 vaccine is a public health necessity, an economic priority and a moral imperative for everyone, everywhere. Including my grandmother. including my Palestinian compatriots. Including me.

Vaccines should never be a bargaining chip. No one should be prevented from accessing life-saving vaccines because of where they were born, where they live or because of their money.

Here in Gaza, we are still trapped. Even though we are going through this pandemic, I am not sure what will come next. The decisions that shape our lives the most are not made by us, but by policy makers in Jerusalem and, to a lesser extent, in Ramallah, Washington and Brussels. They generally serve to increase our misery, not to benefit us. No strength, intelligence or ambition can overcome the powerlessness to live without rights.

A year after the pandemic was blocked, you might start to understand what ours looked like. But your lockdown will end in the coming months. Ours has been in place for 13 years with no end in sight.

