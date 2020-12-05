Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous NHL players, dies at 86

Fred Sasakamoose began to skate on blades that his grandfather had attached to his moccasins. His hockey stick was a willow branch. A disc of cow manure served as a washer. The rink was a frozen lake.

It was far from the National Hockey League. But that’s where he landed.

Sasakamoose only appeared in 11 NHL games as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1953-54 season. But its impact was disproportionate: Sasakamoose was one of the first Indigenous athletes to play Canada’s national pastime at the highest level.

This made him a hero to First Nations people in a country that often marginalized them. He later spent decades mentoring and encouraging young Indigenous players across the country; in 2018, he was named a Member of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honors.

“There have been a lot of native gamers since I started, but it’s good to think that I inspired Indian children back then,” Sasakamoose wrote in a memoir, “Call Me Indian,” which will be released in April. “Showed them, showed everyone, that we can be successful in the white world. It is more important than any price. “