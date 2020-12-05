Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous NHL players, dies at 86
Fred Sasakamoose began to skate on blades that his grandfather had attached to his moccasins. His hockey stick was a willow branch. A disc of cow manure served as a washer. The rink was a frozen lake.
It was far from the National Hockey League. But that’s where he landed.
Sasakamoose only appeared in 11 NHL games as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1953-54 season. But its impact was disproportionate: Sasakamoose was one of the first Indigenous athletes to play Canada’s national pastime at the highest level.
This made him a hero to First Nations people in a country that often marginalized them. He later spent decades mentoring and encouraging young Indigenous players across the country; in 2018, he was named a Member of the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honors.
“There have been a lot of native gamers since I started, but it’s good to think that I inspired Indian children back then,” Sasakamoose wrote in a memoir, “Call Me Indian,” which will be released in April. “Showed them, showed everyone, that we can be successful in the white world. It is more important than any price. “
Sasakamoose died on November 26 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He was 86 years old. The NHL, which announced the death, said he had been hospitalized for complications from Covid-19.
Reggie Leach, the NHL’s first aboriginal superstar, was among those who honored him. “A lot of people say he only played 11 games,” Leach told the Société Radio-Canada. “But those 11 games were everything for our First Nations people.
Frederick Sasakamoose was born on Christmas Day 1933 in the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in central Saskatchewan. He was one of 11 children, six of whom did not survive childhood.
At the age of 6, Canadian government agents came to the reserve and threw him and his brother Frank into a truck. They were among the many Indigenous children in Canada who were forcibly removed from their families to attend school.
“We didn’t know what was going on,” he told reporter Aaron Lakoff for a 2018 episode of Boston’s public radio station WBUR’s “Only a Game” podcast. “We were too small.”
Sasakamoose would spend years at St. Michael’s, one of Canada’s best-known Indian residential schools, at Duck Lake, about 60 miles from the Sasakamoose home. The schools, funded by the government but run largely by churches, operated from 1883 to 1998, when the last one closed. The government has apologized for the practice and compensated survivors, along with a report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called the “cultural genocide” system.
Life in St. Michael’s was bleak. “I never heard words of encouragement,” Sasakamoose wrote in his memoir. “Orders and corrections. It’s all we ever have. But he found joy in playing hockey.
A mentor from St. Michael’s, the Reverend Georges Roussel, a Roman Catholic priest, then took him to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to play junior hockey – a stint for the professional leagues. After four seasons, Sasakamoose learned he had been selected by the Chicago Blackhawks to the NHL.
He made his championship debut on Nov. 20, 1953 against the Boston Bruins. In his 11 games, he played against legends like Gordie Howe and Maurice Richard.
At a game in Chicago, the organist performed the old Broadway track “Indian Love Call” after Sasakamoose’s name was announced. He was then asked if this offended him.
“The fact that white audiences didn’t really understand who I was or where I came from, the fact that they didn’t understand the meaning of the symbols they were using, well, that didn’t diminish my pride.” at all, ”he later wrote.
“And oh, man, was I proud.”
Sasakamoose, a center, was nimble on the ice, but failed to score in the NHL and spent the rest of his career in the minor leagues.
Still, those 11 games would be enough to fuel the dreams of a new generation of Indigenous players. A handful now play in the NHL and the Canadian women’s Olympic hockey team.
Sasakamoose later served a term as Chief of the Cree Nation of Ahtahkakoop. He has also developed sports programs for Indigenous youth, including a tournament for First Nations teams, the Fred Sasakamoose “Chief Thunderstick” Championship.
Information on the survivors was not immediately available.
Last year, more than 300 people showed up at the Roxy Theater in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to watch a video of one of Sasakamoose’s games in the NHL. When he watched his young self – black wavy hair, # 21 on his dark undershirt – take the ice, he jumped to his feet.
“I had stepped back in time,” Sasakamoose wrote in his memoir. “I was young again for over 60 minutes. Young and old at the same time. Full of ambition and energy, but with the wisdom to know how rare and wonderful it was to have played.