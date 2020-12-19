François Bozizé: CAR accuses former president of “ attempted coup ”

Former President François Bozizé tried unsuccessfully to run in this month’s election

Central African authorities have accused a former president of an attempted coup, as a coalition of rebel groups unites against the government.

He said forces loyal to François Bozizé were close to the town of Bossembélé and planned to march on the capital Bangui.

Tensions mounted after the rejection of Mr. Bozizé’s candidacy by the country’s highest court, ahead of national elections next week.

The UN said on Friday it had deployed peacekeeping forces.

Rebel groups seized several towns near the CAR capital, clashing with government troops and looting property, and the UN said its troops were working to prevent a blockade of Bangui.

Mr. Bozizé and his Kwa Na Kwa party came to power after a coup in 2003. But he was ousted 10 years later by the Séléka – a rebel coalition largely drawn from the Muslim minority – who accused him to break the peace agreements.

The country has since been caught up in a conflict between the Seleka and the so-called “anti-Balaka” self-defense forces, which are predominantly Christian.

After the military intervention of France, the country’s former colonial ruler, elections were held in 2016 and won by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, currently a candidate for re-election.

But fighting between militias continued and the UN blamed rebel groups for the country’s instability.

Mr. Bozizé returned to CAR in December 2019 after living in exile for six years in Benin, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He risks UN sanctions for his alleged support for “anti-Balaka” militias in 2013. The Central African authorities have also issued an arrest warrant against him for “crimes against humanity and incitement to genocide”.

But Mr. Bozizé still has a large following in the Central African Republic, particularly in the military and the country’s largest ethnic group, the Gbaya.

On Saturday, the country’s three main rebel groups announced they had formed an alliance called the Coalition of Patriots for Change (PCC), accusing President Touadéra of attempting to rig the December 27 elections.

In a statement, the CCP invited “all other groups to join,” and called on its members to “scrupulously respect the integrity of the civilian population.”

As the election campaign heats up, Facebook said earlier this week it had identified rival disinformation campaigns to influence the vote – led by individuals with ties to the French military and a prominent Russian businessman, Yevgeniy Prigozhin.

Moscow has forged close ties in recent years with CAR, a country that has one of the poorest economies in the world but is rich in resources like diamonds and uranium.

Russian military advisers are currently stationed in CAR to help train government forces.

Reports from UN investigators, the US military and journalists have also documented the activity in the country of the Wagner Group, a private military company believed to be owned by Mr. Prigozhin.