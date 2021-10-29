Francis will meet Narendra Modi from India for the first time.
Pope Francis is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, a meeting that takes place in the context of increase in attacks on Indian Christians.
The country’s Christian leaders hope that Mr. Modi, who will meet the pontiff for the first time on Saturday, will take the opportunity to invite the pope to India, which is home to one of the oldest and largest Christian populations in Asia.
They say there is an added urgency because Christians are increasingly targeted by supporters of Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist political party. These last months, crowds of Hindu extremists attacked churches and beat worshipers.
“The meeting of these two leaders must help bring peace and harmony,” said Michael Williams, president of the United Christian Forum, a non-profit organization in New Delhi.
He added: “I am very positive about the meeting.”
The Pope is also expected to meet with President Biden and other leaders at the summit.
India last hosted a papal visit in 1999, when Pope John Paul II arrived in a context of particularly strict security and called for the recognition of the right of Catholics to evangelize.
Catholic leaders say they have repeatedly urged Modi to invite Francis, but powerful voices within the prime minister’s political alliance of Hindu nationalist groups opposed it. Mr. Modi is often caught in this predicament: trying to present himself as a leader for all Indians and a player on the world stage, without alienating his base, many of which hold extremist religious views.
Christians in India, numbering over 30 million, make up about 2% of the country’s population. And many Christians believe that the apostle Thomas landed on the southwest coast of India after Jesus was crucified.
As to the agenda for Mr. Modi’s papal meeting, the Indian government has been vague.
“What will be the discussions with the Pope, I will not be able to say for the moment,” Harsh Shringla, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference this week. “It is very obvious that this is a very important meeting.”
“When the Prime Minister goes to Rome, to the Vatican, it is important that he meets the Pope,” added Mr. Shringla. “And whether it will be one-to-one or delegation-level talks, that has to be decided. But normally at such meetings some members of the delegation are present on both sides.
