Francis will meet Narendra Modi from India for the first time.

Pope Francis is due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, a meeting that takes place in the context of increase in attacks on Indian Christians.

The country’s Christian leaders hope that Mr. Modi, who will meet the pontiff for the first time on Saturday, will take the opportunity to invite the pope to India, which is home to one of the oldest and largest Christian populations in Asia.

They say there is an added urgency because Christians are increasingly targeted by supporters of Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist political party. These last months, crowds of Hindu extremists attacked churches and beat worshipers.

“The meeting of these two leaders must help bring peace and harmony,” said Michael Williams, president of the United Christian Forum, a non-profit organization in New Delhi.