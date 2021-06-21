World
France’s far right disappoints in regional polls – Times of India
PARIS: leader of the French far right Marine Le PenThe party scored weaker than expected in the first round of regional elections on Sunday, in a vote marked by record levels of abstention.
Projections showed the center-right Republican party was poised to dominate Sunday’s vote, while Le Pen’s National Gathering Lower forecasts based on voter surveys conducted last week.
“Our voters did not come,” Le Pen said in his first comments after the vote in his stronghold of Hénin-Beaumont, in northern France. “I call on them to respond urgently.”
Although she did not run for office herself, she was hoping for a strong performance from the party to give her momentum ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
Voting for new assemblies in the 13 regions and 96 departments of mainland France takes place on two consecutive Sundays, with a second round of voting scheduled for June 27.
Polls last week had suggested that the National Rally (RN) could finish first in six regions in the first round, perhaps setting them on course to win at least one of them for the first time ever. his history.
His best hope was in the south-eastern Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur – home to Marseille, Saint-Tropez and Cannes – where his campaign was led by Thierry Mariani who was to finish first.
But Mariani was neck and neck with the current head of the region, Renaud Muselier of the Republicans, with between 30 and 35% of the vote, according to exit polls.
It is difficult to predict the final winner here, or elsewhere, due to the complicated electoral system and the impact of tactical voting, which typically sees mainstream parties banding together to keep the far right out of power.
But at the national level, the projected vote share for the RN of about 19% is about nine points lower than that of the latest regional polls in 2015.
Analysts had warned ahead of the vote that the results would be driven by local momentum and a high abstention rate, limiting how much they should be seen as indicators for the 2022 presidential and legislative elections.
But the outcome will inevitably shape the narrative in the weeks to come, especially when it comes to Le Pen’s strength and eligibility, as well as the state of Macronof the weakened party, the Republic on the march (LREM).
Polls for next year’s presidential election suggest a close race between Macron and Le Pen.
LREM performed poorly across the country, with a national vote share of 10-11%, highlighting how it failed to convert five years in power at the national level into popular support.
“I’m not going to mince my words: yes, of course, we are disappointed,” party leader Stanislas Guerini told RTL radio.
Meanwhile, the projected 66.1 to 68.6 percent abstention rate – the highest for an election since at least 1958 – has led to speculation about the causes and soul-searching about the health of democracy. French.
Lack of public campaigning due to Covid-19 restrictions appears to have played a role, as has hot, summery weather that has seen people snub the voting booth in favor of time with friends and family after months of lockdown .
“I am horrified: the French complain all the time, but when they need to vote, they prefer to go to the pool beach,” said Jihad Meroueh, a supporter of Mariani, at his election night seat near d’Avignon in the South of France.
The trend of increasingly high abstention has been clear for years, not only in last year’s local polls disrupted by the coronavirus, but in the legislative and presidential elections of 2017.
“You could say it’s a collapse in voter turnout,” said political scientist Bruno Cautres of the Cevipof institute at Sciences Po University.
“It’s a democratic slap in the face for all of us,” Aurore Berge, a prominent MP from Macron’s party, told BFM channel.
Several French politicians, however, seemed to emerge strengthened from Sunday’s vote, including the center-right presidential candidate Xavier Bertrand, head of the Haute-France region.
The exit polls allowed him to win 39 to 47% of the vote in the first round, putting him on the path to victory.
“We have unlocked the jaws of the National Front to break them here,” said Bertrand, referring to Le Pen’s party by its old name.
